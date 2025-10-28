American Waterways Operators Video Highlights Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry's Importance to National and Homeland Security

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators, the trade association of the American tugboat, towboat and barge industry, has released a new video on the industry's contributions to U.S. national and homeland security.

The Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry: Supplying America, Securing America

The two-minute video, The Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry: Supplying America, Securing America, notes that while the mariners who transport cargo and facilitate commerce on America's rivers, coasts, harbors and Great Lakes are critical to powering the economy, they also play a vital role in safeguarding our nation: By supporting the Coast Guard in securing our borders and waterways; by moving military cargo on domestic waters and guiding Navy ships in and out of U.S. ports; by delivering supplies to help American communities recover from disasters; and by ensuring a strong, reliable domestic maritime supply chain under American control.

AWO President & CEO Jennifer Carpenter stated: "The mariners who move America's commerce on our domestic waterways, though often unseen, are a backbone of the U.S. supply chain and key contributors to our nation's security. We are proud to have produced this video to help tell the story of their outsized impact on America's prosperity and security."

About the American Waterways Operators

The American Waterways Operators is the tugboat, towboat and barge industry's advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America's waterways, oceans and coasts. Industry vessels move over 600 million tons of America's commerce each year on the U.S. inland and intracoastal waterways, the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts and the Great Lakes.

For more information about the importance of waterways transportation, please visit AWO's website at www.americanwaterways.com.

