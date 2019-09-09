American Well® Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Driving Telehealth's Next Growth Wave with Its Pioneering Strategy

American Well operates mainly in the United States (US), serving all 50 states, and supports providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to enhance patients' access to affordable, quality care services. The company offers a single, comprehensive platform that properly leverages best-in-class software and hardware solutions and telehealth-centric services—both provider-to-patient and provider-to-provider modules—to enable a range of telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. It is the largest telehealth operator and powers telehealth solutions for over 160 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 150 million lives.

"Unlike other competitors that introduced telehealth as a standalone solution, American Well built its technology by collaborating with a range of stakeholder groups and partners," said Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "For example, the company works alongside commercial payers to engage members around telehealth utilization and value, as well as to design and test health programs that will guide individuals toward first-line digital care in specific care scenarios. American Well's 'digital first' concept blends an array of strategies, services, and technologies to position telehealth as an attractive and highly accessible starting point for triage and various disciplines of care delivery."

American Well integrates with leading electronic health record (EHR) vendors, Cerner and Epic, amongst others. American Well is the embedded solution for Cerner and a partner in the Epic AppOrchard. Beyond embedding telehealth video services within the EHR. The American Well C250 Telemedicine Cart, launched this year, is the first cart to connect healthcare provider organizations to the American Well provider ecosystem as well as to their own providers, giving clients access to thousands of clinicians on demand.

Today, hundreds of US institutions run American Well's white-label turnkey solutions and services. Frost & Sullivan recognizes how American Well's transparent, non-adversarial approach, and close relationship with organizations that bring healthcare to all Americans underpin the company's portfolio depth, success, and sustained leadership. Over the last couple of years, the company has developed software packages, such as software development kits (SDK) for iOS and Android operating systems. It continues to support major device manufacturers like Cisco Systems and Apple by incorporating telehealth into their product roadmaps and software ecosystems.

"The company is developing newer intuitive capabilities to extend healthcare into the home to both elderly and non-elderly patients. In addition to its partnership with Cisco to provide healthcare services via home television sets, American Well is working with a range of retail, remote patient monitoring, and technology players," noted Ruppar. "Through its collaborative partnerships and leading strategies, American Well has positioned itself for accelerated growth."

