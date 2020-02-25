American Woodmark Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

American Woodmark Corporation

Feb 25, 2020, 06:30 ET

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) (the "Company") today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Net sales for the third fiscal quarter increased 3.0% to $395.8 million compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.  The Company experienced growth in the builder and home center channels during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.  Net sales for the first nine months of the current fiscal year increased 1.1% to $1,251.1 million from the comparable period of the prior fiscal year.  The Company experienced growth in the builder channel during the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, which was partially offset by declines in the home center and independent dealers and distributors channels.

Net income was $12.8 million ($0.75 per diluted share) for the third quarter of the current fiscal year compared with $18.4 million ($1.07 per diluted share) in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.  Net income for the current quarter was negatively impacted by tariffs, particleboard supply disruption costs and expenses related to the completion of our facility move in California.  Net income for the first nine months of the current fiscal year was $61.8 million ($3.65 per diluted share) compared with $61.7 million ($3.53 per diluted share) for the same period of the prior fiscal year.  Adjusted EPS per diluted share was $1.30 for the third quarter of the current fiscal year compared with $1.40 in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year and $5.27 for the first nine months of the current fiscal year compared with $5.05 for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third fiscal quarter was $50.1 million, or 12.7% of net sales, compared to $52.2 million, or 13.6% of net sales, for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.  Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of the fiscal year was $182.6 million, or 14.6% of net sales, compared to $181.1 million, or 14.6% of net sales, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

"Although we believe we experienced good growth relative to the market, our third fiscal quarter financials proved to be challenging due to ongoing volatility in the market and a more prominent impact from cost headwinds," said Cary Dunston, Chairman and CEO.  "We had solid growth within our builder, dealer and stock home center businesses, which was partially offset by a decline in our made-to-order home center business.  Margins were challenged due to the completion of our facility move in California and the continued cost associated with tariffs and particle board disruption."

Cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of the current fiscal year was $112.2 million and free cash flow totaled $80.2 million.  The Company paid down $90.0 million of its term loan facility during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At January 31, 2020, the Company operated eighteen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers located throughout the United States.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented certain financial measures in this press release which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided below following the financial highlights under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Safe harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors that may be beyond the Company's control.  Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements.  Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.  The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION










Unaudited Financial Highlights










(in thousands, except share data)










Operating Results













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



January 31

January 31



2020

2019

2020

2019










Net sales

$

395,755

$

384,080

$

1,251,136

$

1,237,920

Cost of sales & distribution

323,407

307,227

997,219

978,569

Gross profit

72,348

76,853

253,917

259,351

Sales & marketing expense

21,401

22,215

62,539

68,139

General & administrative expense

26,914

27,462

86,246

86,010

Restructuring charges



26

(207)

2,061

Operating income

24,033

27,150

105,339

103,141

Interest expense, net

6,924

8,836

22,448

27,204

Other (income) expense, net

(165)

(5,812)

(699)

(6,137)

Income tax expense

4,470

5,717

21,742

20,410

Net income

$

12,804

$

18,409

$

61,848

$

61,664










Earnings Per Share:







Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

16,974,956

17,216,327

16,947,449

17,466,936










Net income per diluted share

$

0.75

$

1.07

$

3.65

$

3.53

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)



January 31

 April 30



2020

2019






Cash & cash equivalents

$

47,063

$

57,656

Investments - certificates of deposit



1,500

Customer receivables

122,353

125,901

Inventories

121,930

108,528

Income taxes receivable

6,238

1,009

Other current assets

14,627

11,441

Total current assets

312,211

306,035

Property, plant & equipment, net

208,780

208,263

Operating lease assets, net

90,530


Trademarks, net

3,056

5,555

Customer relationship intangibles, net

178,861

213,111

Goodwill

767,612

767,612

Other assets

32,784

29,355

Total assets

$

1,593,834

$

1,529,931






Current portion - long-term debt

$

2,309

$

2,286

Short-term operating lease liabilities

20,837


Accounts payable & accrued expenses

146,056

147,304

Total current liabilities

169,202

149,590

Long-term debt

600,573

689,205

Deferred income taxes

56,634

64,749

Long-term operating lease liabilities

73,297


Other liabilities

4,843

6,034

Total liabilities

904,549

909,578

Stockholders' equity

689,285

620,353

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$

1,593,834

$

1,529,931

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended



January 31



2020

2019






Net cash provided by operating activities

$

112,208

$

137,950

Net cash used by investing activities

(30,213)

(31,299)

Net cash used by financing activities

(92,588)

(143,052)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(10,593)

(36,401)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

57,656

78,410






Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

47,063

$

42,009

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  In addition, we have discussed our financial results using the non-GAAP measures described below.

Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the current period's results against the corresponding prior period's results.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.  Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EPS per diluted share

We use Adjusted EPS per diluted share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability.  Management believes that this measure provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company's results by providing an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and/or non-cash items.  We define Adjusted EPS per diluted share as diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of (1) expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. ("RSI acquisition") and subsequent restructuring charges, (2) the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (3) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and (4) the tax benefit of RSI acquisition expenses and subsequent restructuring charges, the net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks.  The amortization of intangible assets is driven by the RSI acquisition and will recur in future periods.  Management has determined that excluding amortization of intangible assets from our definition of Adjusted EPS per diluted share will better help it evaluate the performance of our business and profitability and we have also received similar feedback from some of our investors regarding the same.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in evaluating the performance of our business, and we use each in the preparation of our annual operating budgets and as indicators of business performance and profitability.  We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude (1) income tax expense, (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization expense, (4) amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (5) expenses related to the RSI acquisition and subsequent restructuring charges, (6) stock-based compensation expense, (7) gain/loss on asset disposals, (8) change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts and (9) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification.  We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, is useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Free cash flow

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to subtract amounts for capital expenditures consisting of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays from cash flows from continuing operations which is how we define free cash flow.  Management believes this measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from operating activities in excess of amounts required for reinvestment.  It also provides a measure of our ability to repay our debt obligations.

Net leverage

Net leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

We define net leverage as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth on the following tables:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the GAAP Equivalents







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


January 31

January 31

(in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019









Net income (GAAP)

$

12,804

$

18,409

$

61,848

$

61,664

Add back:







      Income tax expense

4,470

5,717

21,742

20,410

      Interest expense, net

6,924

8,836

22,448

27,204

      Depreciation and amortization expense

12,585

11,308

36,612

33,534

      Amortization of customer relationship intangibles







         and trademarks

12,250

12,250

36,750

36,750

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

49,033

$

56,520

$

179,400

$

179,562

Add back:







      Acquisition related expenses (1)

60

593

(29)

4,002

      Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward







         contracts (2)

(148)

(490)

(244)

(291)

      Net gain on debt forgiveness and modification (3)



(5,171)



(5,171)

      Stock-based compensation expense

1,047

668

3,122

2,290

      Loss on asset disposal

133

76

350

661

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

50,125

$

52,196

$

182,599

$

181,053









Net Sales

$

395,755

$

384,080

$

1,251,136

$

1,237,920

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

12.7

%

13.6

%

14.6

%

14.6

%

(1)  Acquisition related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred.

(2)  In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.  The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts.  The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other expense (income) in the operating results.

(3) The Company had loans and interest forgiven relating to four separate economic development loans totaling $5.5 million and the Company incurred $0.3 million in loan modification expense with amendment to the credit agreement during the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


January 31

January 31

(in thousands, except share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019









Net income (GAAP)

$

12,804

$

18,409

$

61,848

$

61,664

Add back:







      Acquisition related expenses

60

593

(29)

4,002

      Amortization of customer relationship intangibles







         and trademarks

12,250

12,250

36,750

36,750

      Net gain on debt forgiveness and modification



(5,171)



(5,171)

      Tax benefit of add backs

(3,127)

(1,972)

(9,327)

(9,061)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

21,987

$

24,109

$

89,242

$

88,184









Weighted average diluted shares

16,974,956

17,216,327

16,947,449

17,466,936

Adjusted EPS per diluted share (Non-GAAP)

$

1.30

$

1.40

$

5.27

$

5.05


Free Cash Flow





















Nine Months Ended










January 31










2020

2019













Cash provided by operating activities








$

112,208

$

137,950

Less: Capital expenditures (1)








32,034

31,756

Free cash flow








$

80,174

$

106,194

(1)  Capital expenditures consist of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays.  During the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and 2019, approximately $0.6 million and $6.6 million, respectively, in cash outflows were incurred related to the new company headquarters.

Net Leverage





Twelve Months Ended


January 31

(in thousands)

2020



Net income (GAAP)

$

83,872

Add back:

      Income tax expense

28,532

      Interest expense, net

30,896

      Depreciation and amortization expense

48,524

      Amortization of customer relationship intangibles

         and trademarks

49,000

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

240,824

Add back:

      Acquisition related expenses (1)

85

      Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (2)

47

      Net gain on debt forgiveness and modification (3)

(95)

      Stock-based compensation expense

3,873

      Loss on asset disposal

1,662

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

246,396





As of


January 31


2020

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

2,309

Long-term debt, less current maturities

600,573

Total debt

602,882

Less: cash and cash equivalents

(47,063)

Net debt

$

555,819



Net leverage (4)

2.26

(1)  Acquisition related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred.

(2)  In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.  The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts.  The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other expense (income) in the operating results.

(3)  The Company had loans and interest forgiven relating to four separate economic development loans totaling $0.1 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

(4)  Net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended January 31, 2020.

