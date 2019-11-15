Americaneagle.com Announces New Office in London

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading web design, development, and digital marketing agency, Americaneagle.com, has announced that it has opened an office in London. The new office, strategically located in the central business district of Moorgate, brings Americaneagle.com closer to its clients overseas and strengthens the company's overall international presence.

Americaneagle.com's London office, along with current European offices located in Zurich, Switzerland and Sofia, Bulgaria, gives the company a strong foundation to continue serving a global mix of industry-defining companies in the EMEA region.

"I am delighted to be heading up our London office as Americaneagle.com continues to further expand our world-leading, customer-centric, full suite digital agency," Pierre D'Arbost, Americaneagle.com's newly-appointed General Manager out of London said. "Our ambition is to bridge the gap between our London presence with our offices across Central and Eastern Europe to support new and current clients together with our valued EMEA based technology partners."

Americaneagle.com, headquartered in Chicago with offices throughout the U.S., offers a broad range of web development and design services, as well as digital experience platform (DXP) consultation for companies and organizations around the world.

"Our larger European presence builds upon our U.S. success," Americaneagle.com CEO Tony Svanascini said. "We are excited to expand our international footprint as we continue our commitment to serving clients all over the globe."

Americaneagle.com's London office is located at 131 Finsbury Pavement, London EC2A 1NT. Some of the international clients they work with include Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, Berretta, RGA, and Wisdom Health.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com, Inc., founded in 1978, is a full-service, family owned digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 7,000+ clients include Komatsu USA, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Dental Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

