Americaneagle.com Celebrates Seventh Year on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine recently named global digital agency Americaneagle.com to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This year marks the seventh time Americaneagle.com made the prestigious list that highlights successful companies in the U.S. for their innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and revenue growth.

The Inc. 5000 list has been produced every year since 1982. Companies across all industries recognized on the list have shown stunning rates of growth while maintaining a high degree of competitiveness in their markets. Americaneagle.com's appearance on the Inc. 5000 is especially rare as only a small number of recipients have ever been named to the list seven times.

Known far and wide for providing best in class web design, development, and digital marketing services, Americaneagle.com has been steadily increasing its presence around the globe. The company has 13 locations across the United States and recently expanded into Europe with offices in London, Bulgaria, and Switzerland.

"We are proud to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list once again for our continuous growth and expansion into new markets," said Michael Svanascini, President of Americaneagle.com. "Our employees, clients, and partners have always been at the forefront of our success and we truly couldn't have done this without them."

A complete listing of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies, along with company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

