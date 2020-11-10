Americaneagle.com Client MATA Launches New Mobile Pay App

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com client Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) launched GO901 Mobile, a new free mobile fare payment app built on the myCloudFare platform, allowing passengers to purchase bus, trolley, and paratransit fares on their mobile device. The new app – which can be downloaded to iPhone and Android phones – is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Fares purchased through the GO901 Mobile app are scanned by riders on electronic validators that were also installed on MATA's entire fleet of vehicles as a part of this project.

In addition, the app allows registered users to check bus schedules, payment history, and purchase reduced fares.

The evolution of the new mobile cashless payment system has been underway at MATA for several months. Last December, MATA began offering free Wi-Fi access on all service vehicles (fixed-route buses, paratransit vehicles and rail trolley cars) for the new mobile system to function. The rollout of the new GO901 mobile app is a part of the new system that also will offer new ticket vending machines and point of sale systems soon.

The introduction of a new next generation fare collection system was also underway long before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic has further demonstrated the need to offer cashless fare options thus eliminating the need for contact at the farebox between operators and passengers.

"We're seeing all across the country how the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more industries – including public transportation – to take a second look at how to operate in a cashless economy," said MATA Chief Executive Officer Gary Rosenfeld. "When the pandemic hit earlier this year, MATA had stopped collecting fare temporarily because we were also concerned about how long the virus could live on paper money. With the introduction of the new GO901 mobile app, it will hopefully remove the fears associated with the virus and paper money as well as offering passengers more convenient payment options and the possibility of attracting new customers who don't want to carry cash or go to the Transit Centers to purchase passes."

Americaneagle.com President Mike Svanascini agrees: "We applaud MATA for recognizing customer concerns and their decision to make the necessary changes to their fare collection system, creating a more convenient payment option for riders. At Americaneagle.com, we seek to partner with organizations that provide the same dedication, quality, and care as we do."

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com

About MATA

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is the public transportation provider for the Memphis area. As one of the largest transit operators in the state of Tennessee, MATA transports customers in the City of Memphis and parts of Shelby County on fixed-route buses, paratransit vehicles and vintage rail trolleys. For more information, visit www.matatransit.com.

