Americaneagle.com Joins the Elite Ranks as a Siteimprove Diamond Partner

Americaneagle.com has been partners with Siteimprove since 2016 and has greatly enriched the overall user experience of several businesses' websites, focusing on accessibility. Throughout this partnership, Americaneagle.com has aided over 45 mutual customers with their website accessibility to ensure that everyone, including those with disabilities, can engage and consume content across the internet. In order to have an accessible website, organizations must comply with standards that are included in the Website Compliance Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and ADA laws. Through the hard work of the accessibility team at Americaneagle.com, this achievement constitutes a huge acknowledgement.

As the expectations for digital experiences increase, Americaneagle.com takes pride in staying ahead of the curve and ensuring that customers are equipped with the best technical integration stack to succeed in a competitive digital landscape. In addition to assisting with Siteimprove integrations, Americaneagle.com also provides accessibility tests and assessments, remediation services, consulting and training, and ongoing maintenance and support.

Jerry Boduch, Americaneagle.com's Director or Partnerships, said, "In addition to ensuring our clients websites are accessible to all, our partnership with Siteimprove has helped attract more visitors with a fully optimized website. We're incredibly proud to be one of the first partners to reach Diamond status and we look forward to working with the talented team at Siteimprove for many more years."

"This is the result of a long-lasting collaboration with Americaneagle.com and a tremendous commitment. Not only do we share the same values in terms of making the web a better, more secure and accessible place, we have also experienced Americaneagle.com's amazing growth trajectory to the benefit of our joint customers. We are therefore incredibly proud to now acknowledge Americaneagle.com as a Diamond Partner", said Peter Bovin, VP of Partnerships at Siteimprove.

With combined experience of more than 40 years, adept teams of online experts, and a global presence, the partnership between Americaneagle.com and Siteimprove was bound to reach a high status. Becoming one of the first ever partners to reach the Diamond level is a testament to what can be accomplished with a true technology partnership that benefits mutual clients.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Abu Dhabi, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Dubai, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Zurich, and Bulgaria. Some of their many clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove is a SaaS solution that helps organizations achieve their digital potential by empowering teams with actionable insights to deliver a superior website experience and drive growth. Siteimprove has 550+ employees across 13 offices, helping over 7,200 customers globally. The company has 17+ years of digital expertise and partners with leading organizations such as the W3C, the UN, and Adobe. They also offer best-in-class technical support, academy courses, services, and technology integrations. Learn more about Siteimprove.

Contact:

Michael Svanascini, President

[email protected]

847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

