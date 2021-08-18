Americaneagle.com Makes the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies

Americaneagle.com moved up 465 spots from last year and is ranked #4470 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List. Tweet this

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest growing companies in America for the eighth time," said CEO of Americaneagle.com, Tony Svanascini. "We have continued to achieve tremendous growth because we have a talented and experienced team that focuses on one thing – our customers. The websites and digital services we provide produce tangible results for our customers."

Svanascini said, "This industry demands innovation and quality, and I'm proud of the company culture we have instilled because it attracts talented, dedicated, passionate employees. We are unique in this industry because we have so many longtime, loyal clients that have their websites hosted in our data center, allowing them to continually utilize our digital services and further their business growth. This is why we're a leader in the web industry and we're proud to keep growing and create more American jobs."

The Inc. 5000 List is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies that are notable industry leaders in creating jobs and increasing revenue within the economy. This list represents the most sweeping view of the most important segment of the economy – America's independent entrepreneurs. Americaneagle.com joins a distinctive, small percentage of companies that have been listed eight times.

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 600+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dubai, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

