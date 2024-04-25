Americaneagle.com Recognized by Crain's Chicago Business for Seventh Consecutive Year

DES PLAINES, Ill., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com is thrilled to announce that it has once again been recognized as one of the largest privately held companies in the Chicagoland area by Crain's Business Chicago. The list ranks companies in the region by 2023 revenue and only includes businesses with revenue of at least $90 million. On average, the companies included saw revenue growth of over 8% from 2022.

This year, Americaneagle.com moved up 18 spots on the list, ranking No. 287 out of a total of 344 companies operating in a variety of industries, including construction, food and beverage, architecture and engineering, business services, manufacturing, and more. Recognized for the seventh year in a row, the family-owned website agency continues to expand and add more employees locally and around the world.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized by Crain's Chicago Business for the seventh consecutive year," Tony Svanascini, President of Americaneagle.com, said. "This consistent acknowledgment not only highlights our sustained growth and commitment to excellence but also reinforces our role as a leader in the digital services industry. Our team's dedication to providing top-notch digital solutions continues to drive our success and expansion both locally and globally."

Headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois, Americaneagle.com operates locations across the US, some of which include Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, Washington, D.C., and more. Additionally, as part of its focus on growth and servicing clients no matter where they're located, Americaneagle.com operates offices in Brighton, England, Sofia, Bulgaria, and more.

Americaneagle.com has been providing comprehensive digital services for more than 25 years, including website development, website design, digital marketing, hosting and security, and more. With a team of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, the agency is focused on delivering exceptional digital experiences that produce meaningful results for all clients.

Crain's exclusive list of Chicago's Largest Privately Held Companies is developed using company-submitted data, figures reported in other publications, and ranking estimated by Crain's reporting staff. Visit the Crain's Chicago Business website for more information.

For more information about Americaneagle.com and its range of services, please contact us at (847) 699-0300 or [email protected].

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency that has been dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for more than 25 years. With a global team comprised of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding goals for all of our clients. Thanks to our flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to handle businesses in any industry, from financial institutions to government entities, professional sports teams, manufacturing companies, healthcare organizations, large multi-channel retailers, and more.

