Americaneagle.com Named a 2019 Sitecore Experience Award Winner for Work with Customer HomeServe

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com today announced it was named a 2019 Sitecore Experience Award winner for its work with client HomeServe USA (HomeServe). Recognized as the Most Innovative Use of Sitecore as a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) in the Americas, the HomeServe website was transformed into a Sitecore-powered online presence that now properly conveys the quality customer service, repairs, and installations the homeowner repair solutions company has provided for the last 16 years.

Americaneagle.com

"The Sitecore Experience Awards highlight the most innovative tech companies, and we're honored to be awarded one of Sitecore's top awards. It's a testament to the talented team we have at Americaneagle.com and the great partnership we have with Sitecore. We look forward to continually helping customers like HomeServe achieve amazing online results with the Sitecore platform – now and into the future," said Jerry Boduch, Director of Partnerships at Americaneagle.com.

Americaneagle.com was one of just three American agencies to win a 2019 Sitecore Experience Award (SEA), which recognizes brands that have built truly customer-centric digital experiences with Sitecore technology. Through the rigorous selection process, each entry was judged by a panel of sales, marketing, and customer service leadership within Sitecore from that entry's region. There are eight regions and five judges within each region that evaluated and approved all regional selections based on specific selection and scoring criteria.

The SEAs are awarded to Sitecore customers and their partners whose entries clearly demonstrate that their Sitecore solution delivers an outstanding experience for all users--whether partner developers; internal customer marketers, business and IT users, or end-user customers.

"The Sitecore Experience Awards spotlight some of the most forward-thinking use cases for tapping customer experience technology to secure a competitive advantage in the market," said Paige O' Neill chief marketing officer at Sitecore. "Our customers and partners leverage Sitecore tools and services to drive their unique digital transformation, employing superior omnichannel engagement to move the needle for their business. Their work underscores the impact of a successful digital-first strategy in building and retaining customer loyalty."

All category winners were automatically entered for the Ultimate Experience Award, an honor given to entrants whose digital transformation has elevated the customer experience. The Ultimate Experience Award Winners will be announced at Sitecore Symposium 2019, November 4-7 in Orlando, Florida. The Americaneagle.com team will be available throughout the show at booth #209 to discuss Sitecore strategies and services.

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers more than 500,000 digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com, Inc., founded in 1978, is a full-service, family owned digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices throughout the country including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Washington DC. Some of their thousands of clients include Komatsu USA, FASTSIGNS, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Dental Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

Contact

Michael Svanascini, President

227660@email4pr.com

847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

Related Links

http://www.americaneagle.com

