Americaneagle.com Named HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the world's leading inbound marketing, sales, and engagement platform, named Americaneagle.com as an official HubSpot platinum solutions partner. This recognition was awarded only seven months after Americaneagle.com joined HubSpot's partner program for the first time. Platinum certification gives Americaneagle.com the ability to gain exclusive access to the latest HubSpot products while providing the best tools and technology to help clients reach their goals.

HubSpot continues to raise the standards of their training and tiering, highlighting the difficulty and honor of Americaneagle.com's achievement. Americaneagle.com's platinum certification guarantees that our clients will receive the best possible HubSpot services from some of the most highly trained digital experts in the country.

"Americaneagle.com has been a wonderful partner to work with," said HubSpot Channel Account Manager, Ryan Baril. "Not only have they reached platinum status incredibly quickly, but the service they have offered our mutual clients has been outstanding. It's been exciting to see the complex business problems they have been able to solve using our suite of software and their significant expertise."

The HubSpot Solutions Partner Program has a unique four-tier system that tiers agencies based on the number of valid certifications an agency holds, their success with the platform, and the number of clients they manage monthly that use HubSpot products. Once those criteria were met, Americaneagle.com averaged enough HubSpot client accounts to achieve platinum tier.

"We are thrilled about this announcement as it is a testament to the hard work of our team here at Americaneagle.com," said Tony Svanascini, Americaneagle.com CEO. "We are honored to be a part of this group of distinguished agencies dedicated to providing clients with the right tools and services to help them grow."

Americaneagle.com has added HubSpot to its suite of CMS, CRM and marketing platforms geared to help create digital experiences that drive client growth. With its certified professionals, industry expertise, and tighter alignment to HubSpot's training and services as a platinum partner, Americaneagle.com is uniquely positioned to help HubSpot clients maximize their investment with the right strategy and execution for their sales and marketing goals.

For more information about Americaneagle.com's partnership with HubSpot, please visit https://ecosystem.hubspot.com/marketplace/solutions/americaneagle-com .

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

