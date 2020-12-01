Americaneagle.com Named One of Thirty WordPress VIP Agency Partners

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WordPress VIP, a high-end managed WordPress platform for enterprise and large-scale websites, has added Americaneagle.com to its prestigious Featured Agency Partner program. Americaneagle.com is one of only 30 partners in this prestigious group and provides an internal team of subject matter specialists who specialize in the WordPress tools to build award-winning websites.

As the experts in enterprise WordPress infrastructure scaling, WordPress VIP provides a fully managed WordPress cloud platform for unparalleled scale, security, performance, and flexibility; as well as end-to-end guidance and hands-on support. Some of their enterprise clients include Spotify, Capgemini, Facebook, Microsoft, CNN, and others.

"WordPress VIP is experiencing significant growth and we're poised to deliver transformational results for brands who require best-in-class digital experiences," said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert. "We're excited to welcome new agencies alongside our existing partners to help us deliver on the most demanding implementations of enterprise WordPress."

Americaneagle.com is regarded as a highly dependable and reliable resource in delivering best-in-class WordPress websites. Our team is experienced in producing a wide range of sites for all industries, having completed projects that include product catalogs, school intranets, ecommerce stores, and multi-site functionality. Americaneagle.com provides a comprehensive set of solutions for all of your WordPress needs, from the initial stages of strategy to launch and beyond.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as a WordPress VIP Silver Agency Partner," said Americaneagle.com Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Jerry Boduch. "As a WordPress development partner, this acknowledgement is a true representation of the work we have accomplished together over a number of years. We are thankful to be a part of the WordPress VIP family and we look forward to the mutual success we plan to create together in the future."

Key criteria for agency partners include clear product understanding and innovative go-to-market strategies. VIP vets every partner to identify agencies with a proven track record of successful and forward-thinking implementations of WordPress at scale.

For more information about Americaneagle.com's partnership with WordPress VIP, please visit https://wpvip.com/partners/agency-partners/

About WordPress VIP

WordPress VIP is the leading provider of enterprise WordPress. WordPress VIP's platform provides enterprise-grade digital marketing and publishing platforms with WordPress at their core. With its unparalleled power, flexibility, and interoperability, WordPress is the best digital experience solution at scale. Together with WordPress VIP's expert support, best-in-class infrastructure, and exceptional partner network, it's an unbeatable combination.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com

