Americaneagle.com Partners With Optimizely To Provide World-Class Solutions

Optimizely's digital experience platform provides content, commerce, experimentation, analytics and personalization on one screen with an independently proven 299% return on investment in three years and a payback period of less than six months. Optimizely gives teams faster agility to respond to trends and market conditions and smarter customer intelligence to reach the "right" potential customers and provide content that engages and converts.

"We're thrilled with our Optimizely partnership because it enhances our ability to provide mutual clients with results-driven digital solutions. Reaching the bronze-level status is a testament to our valued partnership," said Jerry Boduch, VP of Strategic Alliances of Americaneagle.com.

With nearly 900 partner companies in 30 countries, Optimizely seeks to connect with qualified, experienced, creative partners with a global reach and a collective eye toward future opportunities to ensure mutual customers are successful.

"Americaneagle.com has stepped up to the task and both companies are experiencing incredible growth as the result of delivering world-class projects to customers on a world-class platform that optimizes the end-to-end digital experience," said Diane Schmidt, regional vice president of partner development at Optimizely.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, support, and digital marketing services. Americaneagle.com employs 600+ professionals in offices around the world. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

