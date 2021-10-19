Americaneagle.com Receives Three 2021 Sitecore Experience Honorable Mentions

DES PLAINES, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com announced today it has received three Sitecore Experience Award (SEA) honorable mentions; two in the Best Innovation with Emerging Technologies category for its work with customers Renown Health and Nashville Electric Service, and one in the Best Digital Experience category for its work with customer Deublin. The entries were selected from more than 140 submissions, each recognized for its own unique digital experience.

The Sitecore Experience Awards 2021 recognize brands that have built truly customer-centric digital experiences with Sitecore® technology. The SEAs are awarded to Sitecore customers and their partners whose entries clearly demonstrate their Sitecore solution is delivering ground-breaking customer experiences and great overall value to their business. The SEAs highlight best-in-class brands from four specialized categories.

"We are thrilled to have received not one, but three 2021 Sitecore Experience Award honorable mentions," said Americaneagle.com's Vice President of Strategic Alliances Jerry Boduch. "It's rewarding to be able to partner with Renown Health, Nashville Electric Service, and Deublin as they successfully create unique digital customer experiences with the help of Sitecore's expertise."

Renown Health is Nevada's leading healthcare organization and Reno's only locally owned, non-profit health system. The project Americaneagle.com completed for the company consisted of a consolidation of multiple web properties hosted on WordPress into a redesigned, single website on the Sitecore platform. The new site was built entirely on Sitecore's Experience Accelerator and included various systems integrations.

Nashville Electric Service is one of the 12 largest public electric utilities in the U.S. with more than 370,000 customers within 700-square-miles. The company came to Americaneagle.com for a redesign with system integrations and a fresh user interface. Implemented on Sitecore 9.3, the new design simplified their business users' interactions within the CMS, thus making the overall website much easier to utilize.

Deublin, a global manufacturer of rotary unions and long-time customer of Americaneagle.com, needed a Sitecore rescue. Their intention was to create a new website with an updated design and a rich user experience to search for and purchase their products online. In just over four months, Americaneagle.com provided an updated design with a fully-functional ecommerce experience.

"The latest Sitecore Experience Awards for Renown Health, Nashville Electric Services, and Deublin are a testament to Americaneagle.com's ability to plan and execute digital transformations on the Sitecore ecosystem," said Jonathan Price, Americaneagle.com's Sitecore Practice Director. "Each project came with its own set of business and technical challenges. We partnered with each client to come up with an optimal solution for their customers and internal stakeholders."

Sitecore's Chief Customer Success Officer Lee Miles commented: "We have some of the most innovative customers and partners in the world leveraging our platform to implement digital-first strategies that dramatically enhance the consumer experience. They recognize that digital has become ingrained at every level of the customer experience. It is more than a key component for organizations that want to move beyond the status quo – it is absolutely essential to any brand that wants to make those experiences even more immersive and impactful. We are proud to honor their achievements with this year's Sitecore Experience Awards."

Through the rigorous selection process, each entry was judged by a panel consisting of Sitecore leadership from that entry's region. There are three regions that evaluated and approved all regional selections based on specific selection and scoring criteria.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 600+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dubai, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

Contact

Mike Svanascini, President

[email protected]

847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

Related Links

https://www.americaneagle.com

