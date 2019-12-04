Americaneagle.com to Redevelop Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Website

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based web design and development company, Americaneagle.com, has just been selected to redevelop Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (CMTA) customer-facing website. Once complete, the project will provide Austin, Texas transit riders with a more intuitive online experience.

The scope of the redevelopment project features an overhaul of CMTA's current content management system for Sitefinity along with custom third-party integrations. To increase ease of use for riders, Americaneagle.com will make routes, transit schedules, and alerts prominently displayed and navigable. Integrations with Google Maps and CMTA's scheduling software will make trip planning a breeze and riders will be presented the most up to date information on transit delays and closures. ADA Site Accessibility will also be an important factor to make sure all users will be able to use the site and all of its features. Additional features of the project will include:

Implementation of Siteimprove accessibility software

Advanced search powered by Hawksearch

SEO audit and Google Analytics setup

Training and ongoing support for CMTA's web team

"We are excited to partner with Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority on their website redevelopment project," Mike Svanascini, Americaneagle.com President, said. "Americaneagle.com is committed to providing one-of-a-kind transit solutions and we are confident this project will improve efficiencies for both staff members and riders for years to come."

As a company with decades of experience in the transit industry, Americaneagle.com has developed websites for transportation clients across the nation. Some of Americaneagle.com's transit clients include Chicago Area Transit Authority (CTA), Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX), Maryland Transit Authority (MTA), and Pierce County Ferry.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com, Inc., founded in 1978, is a full-service, family owned digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 7,000+ clients include Komatsu USA, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Dental Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com .

