Americaneagle.com Transforms The American Legion's Digital Presence with a Modern Kentico Solution

DES PLAINES, Ill., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency, is excited to announce the launch of a modern, scalable website for The American Legion (www.legion.org) built on the Xperience by Kentico platform. This robust digital transformation enhances the client's ability to engage users, manage vast amounts of content and position its team for long-term success.

The American Legion is the largest nonprofit veterans service organization in the United States. Founded in 1919, it was established by veterans returning from World War I and is now one of the most influential veterans organizations in the country. Its mission is to advocate for the rights and benefits of U.S. military veterans, servicemembers, their families and communities across the nation.

The American Legion's legacy website was outdated and needed a bold, new approach to match the energy of the passionate organization of 1.6 million veterans. Migrating to a newer version would have required significant effort, prompting the organization to pursue a complete redesign that aligned with their Microsoft-based ecosystem and organizational goals. The site's enormous scope – over 85,000 content pages – further underscored the need for a modern solution and website design capable of better governance and performance.

Due to Americaneagle.com's reputation for delivering exceptional digital solutions and its expertise with robust .NET platforms, the organization selected the development agency as its digital partner. Requirements for the new solution included simplifying the backend system, creating a more streamlined site map and architecture, and delivering a nimble, user-friendly platform to meet evolving needs.

"We're excited to unveil The American Legion's new website, which represents a significant step forward in its digital evolution," Mike Svanascini, President of Americaneagle.com, said. "The new platform empowers content teams, enhances user engagement, and provides the tools the organization needs to deliver meaningful, measurable outcomes for its audience. We're proud to have partnered on such an impactful project."

The project leveraged the latest version of Kentico, chosen for its advanced Content Hub capabilities, which allow for the seamless creation, management, and repurposing of content across the site. Kentico's features were essential for migrating 23,000 news articles while maintaining SEO value and ensuring content consistency. Additionally, a strategic integration with Woodwing enabled the organization to retain its established editorial workflows, facilitating the publication of approximately 10 news articles daily, as well as videos, podcast episodes and a full range of media products.

The solution streamlined the site's backend by reducing 68 disparate content types to just eight standardized types. Flexible widgets and reusable content blocks were implemented to maintain visual and functional consistency across pages, drastically reducing time-to-market for new content and campaigns. The site also introduced robust user-engagement tools, such as forms for submitting memorials, reunions, and events, along with a structured admin approval process to ensure content quality.

"As we've stayed modern with various digital media assets, the growth did affect the user experience of our previous website," American Legion Chief Marketing Officer Dean Kessel said. "It became harder for even experienced site visitors to navigate to find what they wanted. Thanks to Americaneagle.com, our website has been modernized to improve usability while also highlighting what truly makes our organization vital to veterans, active-duty troops, and their family members."

Other key features of the new site include:

User-generated content capabilities: users can continue to submit events, stories, and other contributions, including a new section of stories for the Legion Baseball Centennial, which are reviewed and published via a seamless approval process.

Enhanced content tools: Kentico's Content Hub simplifies content reuse, ensuring consistency and efficiency across the site.

Live training sessions: Americaneagle.com provided comprehensive training for the client's marketing and media teams, ensuring they were fully equipped to manage the new site effectively.

The launch marks a shift in The American Legion's overall digital strategy, focusing on measurable conversions, such as increased memberships, event participation, and content engagement. With a scalable, high-performing platform now in place, The American Legion is well-positioned to continue its growth and engage audiences effectively.

Americaneagle.com is a trusted Kentico agency partner with extensive experience delivering exceptional end-to-end digital solutions for businesses across many industries. From initial planning to implementation, integration, and ongoing optimization, the Americaneagle.com Kentico web development team provides tailored solutions that help clients unlock their full potential. As a Kentico Gold Partner, Americaneagle.com leverages advanced features such as Xperience by Kentico, Content Hub, and marketing automation tools to create scalable, data-driven experiences.

Learn more about Americaneagle.com Kentico development services and contact us today to get started.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency that has been dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for more than 25 years. With a global team comprised of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding goals for all of our clients. Thanks to our flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to handle businesses in any industry, from financial institutions to government entities, professional sports teams, manufacturing companies, healthcare organizations, large multi-channel retailers, and more.

CONTACT:

Michael Svanascini, President

[email protected]

847-699-0300

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest veterans service organization with about 1.6 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to service members and veterans. To learn more, visit, www.legion.org.

SOURCE Americaneagle.com