Americaneagle.com Wins 2020 Kentico Xperience Site of the Year Award

California-based Southland Credit Union wanted a platform that made it easy to manage content. As a credit union, they are constantly updating content such as rates and they needed a platform that was manageable for non-technical staff. The Americaneagle.com implementation team built a custom tool that updates rates and notifies customers about the changes. As a financial institution, they also needed a platform that is secure, which made Kentico the best choice for their organization. Americaneagle.com's digital team focused on revenue generating goals while developing and optimizing the user journey leading to loan initiation and other conversion objectives. The new website has a high standard of security and is easy to navigate and update. Most importantly, it has seen a great increase in conversions via online forms.

Michael Svanascini, Americaneagle.com President, said, "At Americaneagle.com, our focus is always on customer success, that's why we're thrilled to get an award in the "Best Customer Success" category. Our partnership with Kentico has continually grown and we're proud to be a top partner with the talented team at Kentico."

Americaneagle.com has a proven track record of online success, stability, and expertise. We've helped thousands of clients with highly-effective online solutions over the last two decades. With over 25 years of award-winning experience in ecommerce, website design, development, support, and hosting, Americaneagle.com is the ideal partner to implement the Kentico platform.

