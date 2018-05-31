Americans Are Getting Their Hands Dirty Doing What They Love

PROOF POSITIVE

One of the popular ways "Doers" are getting dirty is at music festivals and concerts (33 percent), where they bust dance moves in the heat and enjoy messy foods. To reinforce how the product delivers a gentle clean anytime, anywhere, Kleenex will join them at Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City June 1 – June 3. Gov Ballers are encouraged to stop by the Kleenex® Cabana and freshen up with samples of Kleenex® Wet Wipes* when they need it most, without missing a beat.

Music festivals are just one way Americans get their hands dirty. People are searching for new ways to get engage with the world around them through new foods, volunteer opportunities, fitness classes and travel. The Kleenex survey revealed that:

61 percent of foodies who intend to try a new food will choose cuisines from other world cultures

60 percent intend to spend as much time outside as possible this summer

57 percent plan to travel within the U.S. or internationally, with 49 percent of those who intend to travel packing up the car for a road trip

35 percent of those who plan to volunteer will clean up their community

13 percent of fitness gurus who plan to try a new fitness class this summer will embrace getting sweaty in trampoline classes

Actress Alexandra Daddario is teaming up with Kleenex this summer to show fans a side we don't get to see as often – her "Doer" side.

"Kleenex® Wet Wipes* are made for those of us who are active and not afraid to get a little messy," said Daddario. "From the dog park to yoga class and grabbing a bite to eat in between, these wipes have become a daily essential in my bag."

Kimberly Clark's leadership in innovation and technology led to the development of Kleenex® Wet Wipes* which are thick and soft, with no harsh chemicals. Available in three varieties, the wipes bring the gentle cleansing power of water to people anytime, anywhere.

"More than 90 years ago, this brand was created by the same type of people who inspired this product. We continue to be inspired by Doers who fearlessly pursue their passions and we want to celebrate them," said Rusty Zaspel, general manager for Hands and Face Care. "As the category leader, we keep the needs of our consumers at the center of everything we do and we created Kleenex® Wet Wipes* so people can quickly clean up and have the confidence to keep moving forward."

All varieties are perfect for everyday use and are non-flushable, dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, contain no alcohol and include:

Kleenex ® Wet Wipes Gentle Clean*, leave no sticky residue.

leave no sticky residue. Kleenex ® Wet Wipes Germ Removal*, clinically proven to wipe away 99 percent of germs from skin without harsh chemicals.

clinically proven to wipe away 99 percent of germs from skin without harsh chemicals. Kleenex® Wet Wipes Sensitive*, great for delicate skin, thanks to a fragrance-free formulation containing 99 percent purified water and a touch of Aloe and Vitamin E.

Available online and at retailers nationwide, Kleenex® Wet Wipes* are sold in three unique formats: flip-top packs with a re-closeable lid, individually wrapped single wipes and 8-count packs perfectly sized for bags. The suggested retail price for Kleenex® Wet Wipes* ranges from $0.99 to $2.99, although price will vary by retailer. To learn more about the new product and where to find it, visit Kleenex.com.

About Kimberly-Clark:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

