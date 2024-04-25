Liv by Kotex® Wants Moms to Laugh - and Pee a Little - this Mother's Day

New daily period and pee protection product line for moms launches "Mother's Night" to give moms what they really want this Mother's Day – a night out with friends

CHICAGO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research from Liv by Kotex®, a new daily period and pee protection line, one in three moms feel lonelier since becoming a mom and 53% feel less connected to friends since becoming a mom1. As a brand that gets moms and knows the mental load they typically carry, Liv by Kotex® wants to give them what they REALLY want this Mother's Day – time to reconnect with friends. The brand is declaring Saturday, May 11, 2024 as Mother's Night, a night for moms to get together and laugh with their friends. After all, laughter is one of the top ways for people to feel more balanced and connected to one another. And if moms laugh so much, they pee a little – as many moms know they often do – Liv by Kotex® has them protected.

The brand hopes to galvanize moms across the country to take a small break from the demands of motherhood and celebrate the night with friends. To kickstart the initiative, Liv by Kotex® is giving 200 moms $100 each to go out with their friends. Moms in need of a night out just need to follow and comment on @LivbyKotex's Mother's Night Instagram post, share how they would spend Mothers' Night and tag two friends they want to spend the night with for a chance to be selected. Additionally, the brand is calling on everyone to take part by giving a mom or mom-like figure in their life a night out for Mother's Day.

"Moms give so much of themselves every day and at times motherhood can be an unpredictable experience. Products on the market today aren't made to manage all of moms' needs in the way Liv by Kotex® is specifically designed to," said Paige Chapman, senior brand manager for Liv by Kotex®. "We are proud to launch Liv by Kotex® in partnership with Target to help make mom's life a little easier by uniquely managing unpredictable periods and a little pee while helping her feel dry and comfortable. To help celebrate the launch, we are excited to introduce Mother's Night and our hope is that moms use this time lean on each other, strengthen bonds and ultimately, feel more connected."

Liv by Kotex® is a new, uniquely designed line of pads and liners made to help the 40% of women in the United States that experience both periods and a little pee2. Liv by Kotex® aims to help ease the worry and some of the unpredictability that most moms experience by instantly trapping pee to help keep users 10X drier4 than period only pads, with up to 100% leak free protection from their period. The collection of pads and liners are dermatologist tested with no harsh ingredients and made without fragrance. Liv by Kotex ® is available now exclusively at Target, both online and at Target stores nationwide.

The Mother's Night giveaway is open from April 25 – May 8, 2024. The brand will randomly select 200 people to receive a $100 American Express gift card. Visit https://bit.ly/LivMothersNight to view the official contest rules.

To learn more, check out the brand on Instagram @LivbyKotex and view the Mother's Night video. And for all moms, don't be afraid to "Liv. Laugh. Pee." this Mother's Night.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Liv Mother's Night Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. States & DC, 18+ Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Promotion ends 5/8/24. Subject to complete Official Rules at https://bit.ly/LivMothersNight.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what is important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

