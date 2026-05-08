Americans Are More Medicated Than Ever -- So Why Are So Many Still Struggling?

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anxiety is rising. Depression is rising. Burnout is everywhere. Yet Americans are taking more psychiatric medication than at any time in history. So why do so many people still feel exhausted, overwhelmed, anxious, and stuck?

According to psychiatrist and brain imaging expert Dr. Daniel Amen, the answer may be simple: we've been thinking about this the wrong way.

"This is not primarily a mental health issue—it's a brain health issue," said Dr. Amen, founder of Amen Clinics. "You cannot have a healthy mind without a healthy brain."

Amen Clinics has collected and analyzed nearly 300,000 brain scans from patients in 155 countries—one of the largest databases of brain imaging related to behavior.

What those scans show is that common conditions like anxiety, depression, ADHD, and burnout are not single problems. They are brain-based patterns with many possible causes.

"We don't guess with heart disease. We don't guess with cancer," Dr. Amen said. "But in this area, people are often diagnosed and treated based only on symptoms, without ever looking at the brain."

Dr. Amen says this helps explain why so many people struggle despite treatment. "One person's anxiety may be driven by trauma. Another's may be related to poor sleep, inflammation, hormones, substance use, loneliness, or even a past brain injury," he said. "These are not all the same problem—and they should not be treated the same way."

Recent national conversations about antidepressants and overprescribing have intensified debate. Dr. Amen believes the larger issue is not whether medication is helpful or not—but that many people spend years in trial-and-error care without understanding what is actually happening in their brain.

"Many people are not treatment-resistant," he said. "They may simply be receiving treatments that were never designed for their brain."

As awareness grows, more Americans are looking for a broader approach—one that includes brain health strategies such as improving sleep, nutrition, exercise, stress management, relationships, and sense of purpose, alongside traditional care.

"The country is struggling," Dr. Amen said. "But there is real hope. The brain can change. And when you improve brain health, you often improve how people think, feel, and live."

Dr. Amen is available to discuss:

Why brain health—not mental health—is the missing conversation

What brain imaging reveals about anxiety, depression, ADHD, trauma, and burnout

How chronic stress and constant negative news affect the brain

Signs your brain may be struggling—and practical ways to support it

Natural strategies to improve mood, focus, and resilience

Why a one-size-fits-all approach often fails—and what works instead

About Amen Clinics

Amen Clinics is a network of specialty clinics focused on brain health, offering comprehensive approaches to evaluating and treating emotional, behavioral, cognitive, and learning challenges. With locations across the United States and telehealth services available, Amen Clinics uses a brain-based approach to help patients understand the underlying drivers of their symptoms and create personalized strategies to improve brain health and overall well-being.

Media Contact:

Jordyn Dean

[email protected]

SOURCE Amen Clinics, Inc.