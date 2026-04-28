Brain Imaging Study Reveals "Negativity" Is Rewiring the Brain--And It's Fueling What We See in the News Every Day

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published neuroimaging study in Depression and Anxiety is shedding light on a growing mental health crisis: negativity is not just a mindset—it is a measurable brain pattern linked to widespread dysfunction, emotional instability, and cognitive decline. The study analyzing nearly 2,000 patients, found that higher negativity bias is associated with reduced activity in the frontal, temporal, and parietal lobes—areas responsible for judgment, focus, and emotional control—along with increased activity in stress-related brain regions. "This is not just psychological—it's biological," said Dr. Daniel Amen, psychiatrist, founder of Amen Clinics, and one of the authors of the study. "Negative thinking literally changes how the brain works."

Researchers also linked negativity bias to:

Anxiety and depression

Intrusive, repetitive thoughts

Low motivation and memory problems

Reduced resilience

Suicidal thinking

What This Looks Like in Real Life on the News

Story #1: The Headline Trap

A man wakes up, grabs his phone, and scrolls the news.

"Economic collapse coming."

"Violence surging."

"Everything is broken."

By 8 A.M., his brain is already in a threat state. His heart rate is up. His patience is down. He snaps at his spouse over something small.

Nothing actually happened to him—

but his brain is acting like it did.

That's "Just the Bad" and Fortune Telling—two common ANTs (automatic negative thoughts)—being fed to millions of people every day.

Story #2: The Workplace Spiral

A woman sends an email to her boss. No response.

Her brain fills in the blank:

"He's upset with me."

"I'm going to get fired."

By the end of the day, she's anxious, distracted, and less productive—ironically making the situation worse.

That's Mind Reading and All-or-Nothing Thinking in action.

Story #3: The Dinner Table Divide

A family sits down for dinner. A political topic comes up.

Within minutes:

"You people always…"

"They never…"

Voices rise. Walls go up. Connection disappears.

That's Labeling and Blaming—the same patterns dominating media—now playing out at home.

The Bigger Problem: A Cultural Feedback Loop

We are now living in a system where:

The brain is wired to notice threats

The media amplifies those threats

The brain becomes more sensitive to them

Over time, this creates a loop:

Negativity bias → negative content → stress activation → stronger negativity bias

The study shows this loop is not harmless. It is associated with weaker cognitive control, poorer memory, and less emotional stability.

The Path Forward

The solution is not to ignore problems.

It's to train the brain to think more accurately and less destructively.

That means:

Catching Automatic Negative Thoughts (ANTs)

Questioning worst-case assumptions

Balancing negative input with positive, meaningful information

Strengthening the brain through healthy habits

Amen says:

"You don't have to believe every thought you have."

And if we change our thoughts— we can change not just our brains, but the direction of our culture.

About Amen Clinics

Amen Clinics is a national network of specialty clinics focused on brain health, offering innovative approaches to diagnosing and treating emotional, behavioral, learning, and cognitive challenges. With clinics located across the United States and telehealth services available, Amen Clinics uses a comprehensive, brain-based approach to help patients understand the root causes of their symptoms and create personalized treatment strategies designed to improve brain health and overall well-being.

Media Contact:

Jordyn Dean

Publicist

[email protected]

SOURCE Amen Clinics, Inc.