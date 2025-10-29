Americans are Poised for a "Financial Resolution Rebound" in 2026, According to Vanguard Survey

Americans are optimistic about the New Year, prioritizing building an emergency fund and leveraging a high-yielding account for short-term savings goals, despite financial obstacles.

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 75% of Americans fell short of their saving and spending resolutions in 2025, but most are optimistic that 2026 will be their year for a "resolution rebound," according to Vanguard's new consumer survey. In fact, 84% of Americans have a financial resolution for 2026, with building an emergency fund and using a high-yielding account for short-term savings goals as the top two resolutions.

Despite the majority (82%) feeling somewhat or very confident in their ability to achieve their financial resolution in 2026, each generation cited different obstacles to achieving these goals.

Boomers are most concerned about unexpected expenses (29%).

Millennials reported struggling with insufficient income (22%).

Gen Z is most likely to live beyond their means (15%).

Across all generations, the biggest concern was how economic uncertainty (22%) would impact their ability to meet their saving and spending goals.

"Americans are focused on building emergency funds and saving for short-term goals, and they need information and tools to make smarter savings decisions so they don't fall short of their resolutions," said Matt Benchener, Managing Director of Vanguard's Personal Investor business. "Use the end of the year as a time to reset. Americans should take a close look at where they save to ensure they are earning the returns they deserve. A high-yielding savings vehicle, like Vanguard's Cash Plus Account, can earn more than eight times the average interest of a traditional bank savings account."1

Feelings, Family, and Financial Resolutions

When it comes to how Americans feel about their ability to achieve their financial resolutions in 2026, they are split, with feelings of confidence (18%) and uncertainty (16%) cited as the top emotions. And, yet, despite these feelings, they are committed to improving their financial fitness. Keeping up with the cost of living (26%) and being prepared for emergencies or unexpected expenses (24%) are their top motivators.

Fortunately, most Americans (83%) have someone they feel comfortable speaking with about their financial goals or challenges, with partners/spouses and family topping the list.

"We recognize that discussing money, especially sharing financial resolutions and challenges with others, can be nerve-wracking and intimidating," Benchener added. "That's why Vanguard offers educational resources and tools, so people can learn more about budgeting, saving techniques, and other critical personal finance topics at their own pace. And, if consumers need extra support, financial advice is more accessible and affordable than ever. Our solutions are designed to meet investors of every stage and need."

Resources for Your Resolutions

To learn more about Vanguard's Cash Plus Account, which is currently yielding 3.50% APY (annual percentage yield) through its Bank Sweep program1 , visit vanguard.com/cashplus.

To access educational resources and tools on important personal finance topics, visit: https://investor.vanguard.com/investor-resources-education.

To learn more about Vanguard's range of advice solutions, visit: https://investor.vanguard.com/advice.

Survey methodology

The Cash and Savings Survey was fielded by Big Village among a sample of 1,010 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live on October 1, 2025. Quota sampling was used to collect a nationwide sample of respondents who were weighted by gender, age, region, race/ethnicity, and education to mirror the demographical composition of the U.S. population using Current Population Survey proportions.

