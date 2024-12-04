Americans are Prioritizing Protein Now More Than Ever, But Study Shows Significant Gaps in Nutrition Knowledge

New survey by Chobani finds that 85% of Americans want to increase their protein intake in the new year but macronutrient misconceptions and barriers to entry leave them falling short

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next-generation food and beverage company originally known for its Greek Yogurt, released new survey findings today. These findings reveal that Americans want to incorporate more protein into their diets in the new year ahead. According to survey results, 85% of respondents indicated they wanted to increase their protein intake but lack knowledge around the increasingly popular macronutrient and face barriers including cost, convenience, and not wanting to compromise taste for nutrition.

The survey highlights consumers' relationship with protein paired with insights from Registered Dietitians, underscoring just how important the macronutrient is to support a healthy lifestyle. Nearly two-thirds of survey participants report that protein is even more important to their health and wellness journey than previous years. With endless options touting high protein claims, consumers are hard-pressed to distinguish natural, high-quality sources of protein from those made with additives and artificial ingredients.

Key findings include:

Protein is a priority: 85% of Americans want to increase the amount of protein they eat next year, but 24% agree that they do not consume enough currently

Over 40% of dietitians agree that a healthy adult needs about 1 gram of protein per kg of body weight or more, while there is no clear consensus among Americans, with 26% even admitting they don't know the right amount

: Over 40% of dietitians agree that a healthy adult needs about of protein per kg of body weight or more, while there is no clear consensus among Americans, with 26% even admitting they don't know the right amount Quality matters more than people realize: Less than half of Americans say they are knowledgeable about the differences between complete and incomplete proteins (42%) and fast-, medium-, and slow-digesting proteins (41%). But more than 4 in 5 dietitians believe it's important for consumers to know the nuances.

Only 13% of Americans consume Greek Yogurt to increase their protein intake throughout the day, while 60% of dietitians agree it's a great protein-rich option for a snack, expanding beyond the breakfast occasion

Unsurprisingly, taste is the #1 attribute people think about when evaluating daily protein intake, with 87% of Americans prioritizing flavors, followed by amount of protein (74%) and amount of sugar (71%) per serving. Additionally, 60% of Americans consider how convenient or portable food options are.

With the cost of groceries a major pain point for consumers, half of Americans (51%) cite cost as the largest barrier to their protein consumption and 24% claim they don't have the time to prepare protein-rich meals or snacks.

With so many Americans making the shift toward adding more protein to their diets, dietitians see Greek Yogurt as a great source of natural protein because it contains all nine essential amino acids (making it a complete protein); it's available at a lower price point compared to alternative protein sources; and its portability that can be enjoyed any time of day.

"Getting enough protein is a huge priority for so many of us—and with good reason. Protein helps us feel full and supports our muscles, among many other perks." said Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, CDN. "But hitting our protein goals can often be challenging—many people don't have the time or energy to prep protein-rich meals or snacks. That's what makes Greek Yogurt, especially Chobani, such a smart choice. It's delicious, budget-friendly, protein-packed, and a breeze to enjoy, whether you're eating it right out of the container or working it into recipes!"

Featuring a 20G Protein Greek Yogurt cup and 15G, 20G, and 30G Protein drinks, Chobani's new High Protein line offers a variety of delicious flavors, 0g added sugars*, and on-the-go convenience for the protein pros and those new to the macronutrient. Chobani® High Protein Greek Yogurt cups and drinks provide customization across portion size, protein quantity, and value to help everyone reach their health and wellness goals in the new year and beyond.

"As people start to think about their New Year's resolutions as it relates to their health, adding more protein is a great place to start," said Chobani Chief Innovation Officer Niel Sandfort. "Chobani's new High Protein line offers a range of delicious and customizable complete protein options made with only natural ingredients to help simplify and streamline busy routines."

*Not a low-calorie food

Survey Methodology

Data and insights based on an online survey conducted by independent research firm Edelman Data X Intelligence on behalf of Chobani. The total survey sample size was N=1,000 U.S. adults and N=55 Dietitians (Registered Dietitian Nutritionist/Nutritionist). The General Population figures are nationally representative of U.S. adults by age, gender, and race/ethnicity. Fieldwork was undertaken between October 25th – November 1st, 2024.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.

