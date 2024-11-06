AMERICANS FOR CITIZEN VOTING: MEASURES SWEEP 8 STATES - WIN BIG MARGINS IN SWING STATES NC AND WI

TWENTY STATES HAVE NOW ENACTED CITIZEN ONLY VOTING AMENDMENTS

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voters in eight states voted overwhelmingly to amend their state constitutions to require that voters be citizens of the United States. Citizen Only Voting Amendments in Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Wisconsin garnered lopsided majorities at the polls.

"Voters in eight states sent a very clear and unmistakable message last night: Only citizens should vote," said Americans for Citizen Voting Vice President of Outreach Jack Tomczak. "These Citizen Only Voting ballot measures also made a big difference in critical swing states. We won with 78 percent of the vote in North Carolina and 71 percent in Wisconsin."

Republican Donald Trump won North Carolina with 51.1 percent of the vote and Wisconsin with 49.71 percent.

Non-citizen voting in municipal elections is legal in California, Illinois, Maryland, Vermont, and Washington, DC. The New York city council is currently blocked by the courts from letting 800,000 citizens of foreign countries vote in their local elections, but that case is on appeal.

Nineteen (19) cities currently allow non-citizen voting. Yesterday, voters in Santa Ana, California, decided not to become the 20th city, defeating Measure DD.

Federal law has prohibited non-citizen voting in federal elections since 1996. These Citizen Only Voting Amendments are amendments to state constitutions and have no impact on federal law or federal elections.

"Watch out in 2026! People in another dozen states are now anxious to pass these measures and clarify that only citizens can vote in their state and local elections," concluded Tomczak.

RESULTS

IDAHO 65-35%

IOWA 76-24%

KENTUCKY 63-37%

MISSOURI 69-31%

NORTH CAROLINA 78-22%

OKLAHOMA 81-19%

SOUTH CAROLINA 86-14%

WISCONSIN 71-29%

