Americans for Prosperity Launches New Ad Campaign in Support of the ACCESS Act

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Americans for Prosperity launched a digital ad campaign to promote H.R. 5608, The ACCESS Act. This innovative legislation led by U.S. Reps. Greg Steube (FL-17) and Kat Cammack (FL-3) would allow lower-income Americans on ACA plans to put a portion of their CSR subsidies into a health savings account. This increases access to affordable health care and empowers individuals with more options to choose from.

A :30 video and a series of display ads that promote the legislation will run for the next six months on digital platforms in the Washington, D.C. metro area and dozens of congressional districts represented by key U.S. House lawmakers.

The ACCESS Act would establish a tax-free health savings account (HSA) option for about 5 million lower-income families eligible for CSRs under the Affordable Care Act. Participants could use their HSA funds to purchase medical items and services directly, including those not covered by their insurance, giving them greater access to needed care.

The bill would also reform the CSR payment program to permanently appropriate money for it, something Congress has so far neglected to do. Thanks to this provision, the bill would make the program more efficient and save taxpayers an estimated $29 billion over ten years, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

"The ACCESS Act is a needed relief for millions of lower-income families who are stuck in costly, one-size-fits-all ACA plans and could use more personalized options to pick from," said Dean Clancy, senior health policy fellow at Americans for Prosperity. "Being able to select a pre-funded health savings account would empower Americans with new choices that will allow them to upgrade from substandard government health care to more personalized solutions that better meet their needs. We applaud Congressman Steube and Congresswoman Cammack for sponsoring this innovative legislation that funds people and families – not the system. We urge Congress to pass the ACCESS Act as soon as possible."

