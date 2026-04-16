Americans have become more likely to say Trump is not too or not at all religious

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven-in-ten Americans say President Donald Trump is not too or not at all religious, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. That's up 8 percentage points since we last asked this question in fall 2024.

At the same time, many Republicans and White evangelical Protestants say Trump stands up for people with religious beliefs like theirs.

Overall, 70% of U.S. adults now say Trump is not too or not at all religious, while 24% say he is somewhat religious and 5% say he is very religious. The survey was conducted April 6-12, 2026, just before Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV and posted an image on social media depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure. Trump later deleted the image and said he intended to show himself as a doctor.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are much more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to say Trump is not too or not at all religious (89% vs. 49%).

Conversely, Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to say he is somewhat religious (42% vs. 8%). White evangelical Protestants – a mostly Republican-leaning group – are also more inclined than people in other religious groups to view Trump as at least somewhat religious.

But even among Trump's strongest supporters, relatively few people say they think he is very religious. Just 8% of Republicans and 5% of White evangelicals say this is the case.

People in both political parties have become more likely to say Trump is not too or not at all religious, compared with when we last asked this question in fall 2024. Among religious groups, Hispanic Catholics have had the largest shift on this question. Today, 80% of Hispanic Catholics say Trump is not too or not at all religious, up from 60% in the previous survey.

Read the full analysis here.

SOURCE Pew Research Center