Most Americans Now Say U.S. Foreign Policy Ignores the Interests of Other Countries

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2002, we have asked Americans to what extent they think the United States takes into account the interests of other countries when making foreign policy decisions.

And for the first time, a new Pew Research Center survey finds that a majority (53%) believe the U.S. does not consider other countries' interests much or at all.

This share is up sharply from 27% in 2023, during Joe Biden's administration, with most of the change taking place among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.

Three-in-four Democrats now say the U.S. ignores the interests of other nations – the largest share we've measured in surveys going back two decades. Still, 61% of Democrats expressed this view in Donald Trump's first term, as did roughly half toward the end of George W. Bush's presidency.

Republican views have remained relatively consistent over time. In fact, for as long as we've asked this question, at least two-thirds of Republicans and Republican leaners have said the U.S. considers other countries' interests a great deal or a fair amount when making foreign policy.

This is just one of several questions about America's role on the global stage where we find drastically different views between Democrats and Republicans.

Republicans tend to see a world in which the U.S. contributes to peace and stability, takes into account the interests of other countries, is respected and has a growing influence in international affairs.

By contrast, Democrats tend to see a world in which the U.S. does not contribute to peace and stability, ignores the interests of other nations and is not respected. And most say its influence in the world is waning.

Partisans also differ in their views of the U.S. as a global superpower. When asked to list the countries they see as both militarily and economically dominant in the world, about two-thirds of Republicans name the U.S., significantly more than the roughly four-in-ten who name China. Democrats are about equally likely to name the U.S. (53%) and China (49%) as global superpowers.

Read the full analysis here.

Ethan Charlip – Communications Associate

[email protected]

SOURCE Pew Research Center