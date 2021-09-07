Americans Less Confident the Worst of the Pandemic is Over Entering Fall 2021: Long Island University Hornstein Center National Poll

23% OF AMERICANS SAID THE WORST OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS OVER (DOWN FROM 52% IN JUNE 2021 AND 25% IN FEBRUARY 2021) Respondents were asked if they believe the worst of the pandemic is over. Overall, 23% of respondents said yes, which tracks significantly lower than 53% in June 2021 and 25% in February 2021 through national polls conducted by the Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis. Respondents age 18-29 believe the worst is over at a higher rate (27%) than respondents age 60 and older (18%). Males believe the worst is over at a higher rate (30%) than females (17%). Respondents with the highest confidence level that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over are Republicans (36%), followed by Independents (23%) and Democrats (15%).

72% OF AMERICANS RECOMMEND ADOLESCENTS AGES 12 TO 18 GET VACCINATED

Americans were asked if they would recommend adolescents ages 12 to 18 get vaccinated with an FDA approved vaccine. 72% of respondents said yes. 90% of Democrats said yes. 66% of Independents/Other said yes. 53% of Republicans said yes.

74% OF AMERICANS SUPPORT WEARING MASKS IN SCHOOLS TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Respondents were asked if they support wearing masks in schools to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. 74% of respondents said yes. 92% of Democrats said yes. 71% of Independents/Other said yes. 50% of Republicans said yes.

75% OF AMERICANS SUPPORT WEARING MASKS IN PUBLIC AREAS TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Respondents were asked if they support wearing masks in public areas to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. 75% of respondents said yes. 92% of Democrats said yes. 72% of Independents/Other said yes. 52% of Republicans said yes.

72% OF AMERICANS BELIEVE WEARING MASKS REDUCES THE LIKELIHOOD OF CONTRACTING THE CORONAVIRUS

Respondents were asked if they believe wearing face masks reduces the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus. 72% of Americans said yes. 91% of Democrats said yes. 68% of Independents/Other said yes. 51% of Republicans said yes.

72% OF AMERICANS REMAIN CONCERNED OVER RISK OF FAMILY CONTRACTING THE CORONAVIRUS (UP FROM 57% IN JUNE 2021)

Americans were asked how concerned they are about someone in their family becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus. 72% of respondents said they are somewhat or seriously concerned as compared to 57% in an earlier June 2021 poll. 84% of Democrats, 70% of Independents/Other, and 56% of Republicans said they are somewhat or seriously concerned.

73% OF AMERICANS CONCERNED OVER RISK OF FAMILY CONTRACTING THE DELTA VARIANT

Americans were asked how concerned they are about someone in their family becoming seriously ill from the Delta variant. 73% of respondents said they are somewhat or seriously concerned. 85% of Democrats, 72% of Independents/Other, and 56% of Republicans said they are somewhat or seriously concerned.

62% OF AMERICANS CONCERNED OVER RISK OF VACCINATED FAMILY MEMBERS CONTRACTING A BREAKTHROUGH INFECTION

Americans were asked how concerned they are about someone in their family that has been vaccinated becoming seriously ill from a "breakthrough" infection. 62% of respondents said they are somewhat or seriously concerned. 71% of Democrats, 60% of Independents/Other, and 51% of Republicans said they are somewhat or seriously concerned.

57% OF AMERICANS FEEL SAFE DINING OUT IN RESTAURANTS (ROUGHLY SAME AS 58% IN APRIL 2021)

Respondents were asked if they feel safe dining out in restaurants if they are vaccinated. 57% of Americans said yes, which held roughly steady from a previous poll in April 2021 (58%). 56% of Democrats said yes, 54% of Independents/Other said yes, and 64% of Republicans said yes.

51% OF AMERICANS FEEL SAFE USING AIR TRAVEL (ROUGHLY SAME AS 50% IN APRIL 2021)

Respondents were asked if they feel safe using air travel if they are vaccinated. 51% of Americans said yes, which held roughly steady from a previous poll in April 2021 (50%). 48% of Democrats said yes, 50% of Independents/Other said yes, and 59% of Republicans said yes.

32% OF AMERICANS FEEL SAFE ATTENDING FULL-CAPACITY STADIUM EVENTS (ROUGHLY SAME AS 33% IN APRIL 2021)

Respondents were asked if they feel safe attending full-capacity stadium events if they are vaccinated. 32% of Americans said yes, which held roughly steady from a previous poll in April 2021 (33%). 26% of Democrats said yes, 30% of Independents/Other said yes, and 46% of Republicans said yes.

CDC REPORTS HOSPITALIZATIONS AMONG UNVACCINATED ADOLESCENTS TEN TIMES HIGHER THAN VACCINATED

On Friday, September 3, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new study that indicated a rise in child and adolescent hospitalizations related to the coronavirus and highly contagious Delta variant during the Summer of 2021. The study showed that hospitalization rates of adolescents age 12–17 years were 10 times higher in the unvaccinated compared with those that were fully vaccinated. The CDC recommends that everyone age 2 and older wear masks in public spaces, schools, and childcare centers. The CDC also recommends that everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the Delta variant, which is reportedly more than twice as contagious as previous variants. The CDC acknowledged that while COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing most infections, they are not 100% effective and breakthrough infections monitored by a CDC hospitalization rate tracking system.

62% OF AMERICANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED AGE 12 AND OVER

64% OF AMERICANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED AGE 18 AND OVER

82% OF AMERICANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED AGE 65 AND OVER

According to CDC data, 62% of Americans age 12 and over are fully vaccinated as of September 4, 2021. 64% of Americans age 18 and over are fully vaccinated (up from 55% in June 2021). Americans over age 65 are fully vaccinated at a significantly higher rate (82% in September 2021; up from 77% in June 2021), indicating a promising way forward for the most at-risk population.

STATE VACCINATION PLANS AND CDC AUTHORIZED VACCINES

Each state health department has a tailored plan for vaccination rollout in the United States. Currently, the three vaccines that are authorized and recommended to prevent COVID-19 by the CDC are Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.

METHODOLOGY

This Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis online poll was conducted through SurveyMonkey from September 2 – 3, 2021 among a national sample of 1,611 adults age 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from over 2.5 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this week have been weighted for age and gender using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY STEVEN S. HORNSTEIN CENTER FOR POLICY, POLLING, AND ANALYSIS

The Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues. Our studies inform the public and policy makers about critical issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. Visit liu.edu/Hornstein for more information and results from this national poll.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, Long Island University offers nearly 250 degree programs, with a network of over 280,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

SOURCE Long Island University

Related Links

www.liu.edu

