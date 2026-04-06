Americans Respond to Financial Pressures With Smarter Spending and Increased Saving, New KeyBank Pulse Poll Finds

33% of Americans report making financial trade-offs daily, and another 31% are doing so weekly, as they adjust their financial behavior to match today's realities.

CLEVELAND, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic uncertainty hasn't slowed Americans down – it's spurred them into action. KeyBank's 2026 Financial Mobility Survey Pulse Poll, a follow-up to KeyBank's Financial Mobility Survey conducted in July 2025, reveals that, though concern about the economy has increased (rising from 26% in 2025 to 28% today across all income levels), Americans are responding to financial pressure with intention, adaptability, and proactive decision-making.

2026 KeyBank Financial Mobility Pulse Poll

"The financial pressures people face today are real and widespread across the financial spectrum. What stands out, though, is that Americans aren't waiting for conditions to improve," said Daniel Brown, EVP & Director, Consumer Product Management at KeyBank. "They're being proactive and resourceful in response to these pressures, and these aren't just one-time reactions – 88% of Americans have made at least one meaningful adjustment to their finances. People are navigating the current economic climate through daily decisions that are quickly becoming lasting habits.

Financial Decision-Making Has Become a Daily Practice

Perhaps the most striking finding from KeyBank (NYSE: KEY): one in three Americans (33%) are making financial trade-offs every single day, and another 31% are doing so weekly. That means nearly two-thirds of Americans are actively managing their spending and savings on at least a weekly basis – a sign of financial engagement. Higher earners are not exempt, with a quarter (26%) of those with at least $100,000 in income making daily financial compromises.

Americans Are Finding Smart, Creative Ways to Stretch Their Dollars

The survey's most empowering finding: 88% of Americans have made at least one meaningful adjustment to their financial behavior, a figure that spans income levels and generations. The most common strategies include switching to less expensive brands or services (59%, up from 49% in 2025), cutting subscriptions or memberships (51%, up from 41%), and reducing discretionary spending (11%, up from 8% in 2025). Side hustles are also rising. More than one in three Americans (35%) has taken on additional work to generate supplemental income, with Gen Z leading the charge at 49%.

Confidence is Softening Across Every Income Level

Americans are taking a more measured view of their personal financial outlook, with optimism at 20% today compared to 26% in 2025. This shift cuts across income levels, with 29% of households earning $100,000 or more reporting a positive outlook, down from 34% in 2025. Notably, millennial adults, while maintaining a baseline level of confidence in their personal finances, are also seeing that sentiment ease, with optimism declining to 23% from 28% in 2025.

Cost-of-Living Pressures Are Reshaping Financial Priorities

When asked about their top financial concerns, Americans pointed overwhelmingly to everyday expenses: grocery prices (58%), housing costs (44%), and healthcare expenses (30%) top the list. Healthcare is a notable mover, up from 22% in 2025, reflecting growing anxiety about medical costs as a driver of financial strain. Even so, 17% of Americans cite retirement savings as a top concern, a signal that despite near-term pressures, many are keeping one eye on the future.

Looking Ahead: KeyBank's Guidance for 2026

Based on the survey findings, KeyBank has identified five priorities to help Americans turn today's adjustments into tomorrow's financial strength:

Shift from reactive budgeting to proactive planning. With daily financial trade-offs becoming the norm, regularly reviewing spending habits, savings goals, and financial priorities can ensure that short-term adjustments support long-term stability.

With daily financial trade-offs becoming the norm, regularly reviewing spending habits, savings goals, and financial priorities can ensure that short-term adjustments support long-term stability. Turn supplemental income into lasting progress. Channeling additional income toward emergency savings, debt reduction, or retirement contributions can compound its impact over time.

Channeling additional income toward emergency savings, debt reduction, or retirement contributions can compound its impact over time. Seek personalized guidance. Working with a trusted financial partner to build a tailored plan can help Americans navigate uncertainty with greater confidence.

Working with a trusted financial partner to build a tailored plan can help Americans navigate uncertainty with greater confidence. Deepen your relationship with your bank. A strong banking relationship can enhance your banking experience. Some banks have specific relationship programs, like KeyBank's relationship benefits, which can provide benefits to clients who have a deeper relationship with their bank.

A strong banking relationship can enhance your banking experience. Some banks have specific relationship programs, like KeyBank's relationship benefits, which can provide benefits to clients who have a deeper relationship with their bank. Turn everyday banking into added value. The right checking account, like KeyBank's Key Select Checking, or right credit card may also unlock rewards, interest, and relationship benefits.

To learn more about the survey's findings, visit the KeyBank 2026 Financial Mobility Pulse Poll Executive Summary.

Access KeyBank's financial wellness online resources, including the Financial Wellness Center's Banking 101 curriculum, or meet with a local banker to complete a Key Financial Wellness Review to chart a path for a more financially confident future.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online by Schmidt Market Research in January 2026 polling 1,000 Americans ages 18-70. All respondents have sole or shared responsibility for household financial decisions and maintain a checking or savings account. The survey examined respondents' spending and savings habits, levels of financial confidence, stress and resiliency factors, economic sentiment, and debt impacts.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

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SOURCE KeyBank