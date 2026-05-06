KeyBank Expands Middle Market Banking Team in Southeast Michigan to Accelerate Regional Growth

Veteran Team to Support Growing Demand from Michigan Middle Market Companies

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) today announced the expansion of its Middle Market commercial banking capabilities in Southeast Michigan, deepening the company's commitment to the region through continued investment in experienced local talent and enhanced relationship coverage for growing businesses.

The expansion builds on KeyBank's Michigan presence, which began in 2004 and accelerated with the company's entry into West Michigan in 2021. Based at KeyBank's Michigan headquarters in Southfield, the expanded team will focus on serving companies between $10MM and $1B in revenues across Southeast Michigan and surrounding communities, responding to rising demand for banking partners that combine local decision‑making with national capabilities.

The expansion reflects KeyBank's commitment to the state and its middle market business community as well as its desire to create a substantial long-term presence in the region.

"Middle market companies in Southeast Michigan deserve a banking partner with both local authority and national scale," said Ken Gavrity, President of Key Commercial Bank. "By investing in an experienced local team backed by the full depth of our platform—from payments to capital markets and M&A advisory—we are positioning KeyBank to support Michigan businesses at every stage of growth and accelerate our path to market leadership."

The expansion responds to industry momentum across the Midwest, where middle market companies are seeking banks that can deliver relationship‑driven service alongside sophisticated financing and advisory solutions.

Leading the Michigan expansion are three veteran banking professionals with deep local market knowledge and proven middle market experience:

Tony Catalina, Commercial Leader and Southeast Michigan President, brings more than 20 years of commercial banking experience across leading regional and national institutions.

Commercial Leader and Southeast Michigan President, brings more than 20 years of commercial banking experience across leading regional and national institutions. Sean Hetzman , Senior Vice President, brings more than 20 years of relationship management experience serving middle market clients in Detroit and other major markets.

, Senior Vice President, brings more than 20 years of relationship management experience serving middle market clients in Detroit and other major markets. Matthew Bielawa, CFA, Relationship Manager, specializes in healthcare, education, not-for-profit, and middle market banking with nearly two decades of experience at major financial institutions.

Relationship Manager, specializes in healthcare, education, not-for-profit, and middle market banking with nearly two decades of experience at major financial institutions. Shannon Edwards, Senior Payments Advisor, brings more than 20 years of treasury management and payments expertise in the Michigan market. She attended The Ohio State University.

Senior Payments Advisor, brings more than 20 years of treasury management and payments expertise in the Michigan market. She attended The Ohio State University. Bryan Hatto, Senior Relationship Manager, brings more than 25 years of commercial banking experience in the Michigan market. His expertise spans multiple industries and includes credit, payments, leasing, and real estate coverage.

The team reports to David Mannarino, Regional Commercial Executive and KeyBank Michigan Market President, and is expected to play a key role in accelerating KeyBank's growth strategy while delivering enhanced service to middle market companies across Southeast and West Michigan.

"This expansion means Michigan companies gain direct access to senior bankers who know their markets and can move quickly," Mannarino said. "With this team in place, we're combining long‑standing local relationships with the strength of KeyBank's balance sheet and advisory capabilities—resulting in faster decisions and more comprehensive solutions for middle market clients."

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyBank