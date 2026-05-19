Americans Want Fast, Digital Access to Cash -- But Won't Settle for Faceless Finance

Survey of 3,119 consumers finds mobile-first borrowers demand convenience and transparency online — but choose lenders who back it up with real human support when it matters most.

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Advance America shows that while financial consumers increasingly prefer digital tools for convenience and ease, access to a real person remains a critical driver of trust. In fact, 9 in 10 borrowers and more than two-thirds of prospective borrowers say having human support is important, even if they never use it.

The findings highlight a growing gap in today's financial landscape: as digital lending accelerates, "faceless finance" is falling short of borrower expectations.

The real reasons people borrow money include: unexpected expenses, upcoming bills and financial emergencies.

Digital is expected, but trust is earned differently

Today's borrowers are firmly mobile-first. More than half of prospective borrowers prefer to engage through a mobile app, making fast, seamless digital experiences table stakes.

But speed alone isn't enough.

Our survey also found that the top factors consumers use to determine a trustworthy lender are:

A fast approval process

No hidden costs or surprises

Clear explanation of fees

These needs reflect a deeper expectation: clarity, control, and respect in moments that often feel uncertain.

Behind every transaction is a real moment of need

The research also underscores that for many consumers, the decision to borrow is driven by necessity, not convenience. The top three reasons for taking out a loan are to cover unexpected expenses, bill-timing gaps, and urgent financial emergencies.

In vulnerable moments, a digital experience can provide speed and privacy, but it doesn't fully replace the reassurance of real human support.

The emotional weight of asking for help

For many consumers, the decision to borrow carries an emotional cost before it carries a financial one. Advance America's research found that 56% of prospective borrowers feel stress or anxiety when they think about borrowing money, and 1 in 3 (33%) feel shame or embarrassment before submitting an application.

But the data shifts significantly once customers follow through. Among those who have borrowed from Advance America, the emotional picture looks markedly different:

35% report feeling relief

24% feel gratitude

18% feel hope or optimism

14% feel confidence

The research also found that customers with household incomes under $25,000 per year were less likely to report stress, shame, or frustration — suggesting that for those who need financial support most, access to a trusted lender may reduce emotional burden rather than reinforce it.

These findings point to a broader opportunity across consumer lending: addressing not just the financial need, but the human experience of asking for help.

Read the full article: https://www.advanceamerica.net/loans/online-loans/survey-emotional-journey-of-borrowing

The hybrid advantage: digital speed + human support

This is where Advance America differentiates itself.

While many fintech companies operate entirely online, Advance America takes a hybrid approach, combining digital convenience with access to real people — online, by phone, and in more than 760 locations across 23 states.

That includes online chat support backed by real team members. When customers have questions, they're connected to a real person who can help, not just an automated chatbot. For borrowers, that access matters.

"Any lender can promise speed. What matters is knowing there's a real person behind it if you need help, especially when you're borrowing money," said Steve Ritter, EVP of Branch Operations, Advance America. "That combination of digital convenience and human support is what builds trust."

A survey participant echoed this statement:

"If you need something, there's another human to help you, rather than a chatbot or an AI ... that's the biggest selling point for me — real human connection." - Respondent

Redefining what modern financial support looks like

The research points to a clear takeaway: the future of financial services isn't digital-only; it's digitally led, but human-supported.

As consumers navigate rising costs, unexpected expenses, and economic uncertainty, they aren't just looking for efficiency — they're looking for confidence, clarity, and the reassurance that someone is there when it matters most.

Methodology

Advance America commissioned proprietary consumer research fielded in November and December 2025, surveying 3,119 U.S. consumers. The study explored key drivers of trust, how consumers make financial decisions, and their preferences across digital and in-person financial channels.

Media contact: mailto:[email protected]

About Advance America

Founded in 1997, Advance America is a leading state-licensed consumer lender in the U.S., serving customers across 23 states through more than 760 storefronts and online lending operations. With approximately 2,500 employees, Advance America provides convenient access to credit through a combination of digital services and real human support.

Advance America is committed to helping customers navigate financial needs with clarity, confidence, and respect — offering simple, straightforward solutions when it matters most.

For more information, visit AdvanceAmerica.net.

SOURCE Advance America