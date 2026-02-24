Consignment Wins: New Survey on Affordable Winter Fashion

As the cold weather continues, this survey sought to discover the top independent retailers in each state where consumers can find affordable winter wear.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by Advance America identifies the top independent clothing retailers for affordable fall and winter fashion. Based on responses from 3,002 U.S. consumers, the survey highlights local businesses nationwide that excel in providing budget-friendly and stylish options.

The survey revealed the following top 10 independent retailers across the nation:

Alice & Wonder: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Mure + Grand: New York, New York

New York, New York Apricot Lane Boutique: Moorestown, New Jersey

Moorestown, New Jersey Inspyre Boutique: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Prism Boutique: Long Beach, California

Long Beach, California On Second Thought Consignment: Forest, Virginia

Forest, Virginia Red Door Boutique: East Hampton, Connecticut

East Hampton, Connecticut Dirt Chic Resale Clothing: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Still in Style: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Beloved Boutique: Breckenridge, Colorado

To view the top affordable independent clothing store in each state, visit https://www.advanceamerica.net/money-saving-tips/money-management/top-local-clothing-retailers-by-state.

"This survey shows how people are making it work by shopping local," says Laura McCutcheon, VP of Marketing at Advance America . "They're being resourceful, choosing boutiques and resale shops that reflect their values. That's the mindset we see in our customers every day."

Key findings on affordable fashion

The survey indicates several trends shaping consumer choices in affordable fall and winter fashion.

Cold-weather states dominate. Warmth doesn't have to be expensive. Illinois, Colorado, and Vermont boutiques topped our list, but here's what's striking: resale and consignment shops ranked equally with designer boutiques, showing that budget-conscious shoppers in colder regions see secondhand as a first choice, not a backup.

Consignment is winning the affordability race. Stores like On Second Thought Consignment in Virginia and Dirt Chic in Vermont are leading the pack, proving that resale thrives in smaller towns where community matters.

Savvy shoppers know that thrifting saves money and aligns with their values. That's a win that feels good twice over!

Independent fashion is having a Midwest moment. While boutiques have traditionally thrived on the coasts, Midwest cities like Omaha, Bismarck, Minot, and Topeka are now home to notable local shops.

These boutiques blend local style with practical winter wear that actually works for real life. It's yet another sign that "Main Street fashion" is holding its own against fast fashion chains.

Community-first retail still matters. What keeps these boutiques thriving? Genuine connection.

The best local shops know their customers by name, stock pieces that reflect their neighborhood's style, and create a space where shopping feels personal. That kind of connection is worth more than any sale.

Sustainability and sentiment are merging. Shoppers aren't just buying clothes — they're buying stories.

Stores like Dirt Chic, Labels Consignment, and Adored Vintage are thriving because they offer something fast fashion can't: reimagined pieces, local designers, and one-of-a-kind finds that feel genuinely special. Sustainability and style aren't competing anymore. They're the same choice.

Methodology

This study surveyed 3,002 U.S. respondents in October 2025 to identify preferred independent boutiques for affordable winter clothing. The sample was balanced across age, gender, and geographic region to ensure diverse representation. A two-step statistical approach, involving stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting, was applied to maintain accuracy and align results with national population benchmarks.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Follow Advance America on social media:

Media contact: [email protected]

About Advance America

Founded in 1997, Advance America is a leading online state-licensed consumer lender in the US. It operates over 800 storefronts in communities across 22 states, along with online lending operations , and has approximately 2,500 employees. Advance America seeks to help each customer achieve their version of financial stability in the moment and in the future through a variety of personal credit options. Please visit AdvanceAmerica.net for more information.

SOURCE Advance America