AMERICA'S #1 CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE GETS FIRST GLUTEN FREE VERSION! CHIPS AHOY! BRAND DEBUTS GLUTEN FREE COOKIE

EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rumors are true! Chips Ahoy! cookies are going where they have never gone before – gluten free! Launching this May, the Chips Ahoy! brand is unveiling its first-ever certified Gluten Free chocolate chip cookie. This highly anticipated new product will allow everyone to experience the irresistible taste that has made Chips Ahoy! cookies America's favorite chocolate chip cookie.

The Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookie is a revolutionary, new permanent addition to the brand's innovative and beloved lineup. The cookie's creation was a special undertaking – developed over the course of years to yield an unbeatable texture and decadent taste – capturing the unmistakable experience of enjoying America's #1 chocolate chip cookie, just without the gluten. Making sure to not rush the process, the Chips Ahoy! innovation team developed more than 40 recipes over 3,000 hours before landing on a superior product that would delight cookie fans and the gluten free community alike. Everyone can now enjoy the iconic taste of Chips Ahoy! Chocolate chip cookies without the gluten – because gluten free doesn't have to mean flavor free.

The debut of Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookies from Mondelēz International comes on the heels of the brand's MMMproved Chips Ahoy! Original recipe debut, which brought an improved taste to an already beloved chocolate chip cookie. The launch also follows the company's incredibly successful entry into the gluten free cookie category with OREO Gluten Free Chocolate Sandwich cookies, which have been delighting consumers since 2021 and now include three flavors.

"When we set out to create our first Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookie, we didn't want it to be a good gluten free cookie, we wanted it to be a great cookie that's also gluten free," Jainette Quinones, Brand Manager Chips Ahoy! Innovation. "I am proud to say that our innovation team has succeeded – the new Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookie is an absolutely delicious cookie that everyone can enjoy."

Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookies will begin hitting store shelves nationwide this May in specially marked packaging denoting the new, certified gluten-free product. Actress Ashley Benson was one of the very first cookie fans to get her hands on the new Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookies, adding "I love sweets so much, and the fact that these Chips Ahoy! cookies are gluten free but still taste the same is so great!" said Ashley.

Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free chocolate chip cookies are now Here for Happy for everyone – bringing the iconic taste of Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies to the gluten free segment.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

