America's #1 Gummi Company Announces Arndt Ruesges As Newest Board Member

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO, the fastest-growing major sugar confectionery brand in the U.S.1, announced today that the business has appointed Arndt Ruesges as the newest member to its Board of Directors and Executive Team.

Ruesges joins HARIBO of America as the company's Chief Production Officer, overseeing the build and operations of its first-ever factory in North America. He comes to HARIBO of America from HARIBO headquarters in Grafschaft, Germany, where he's been an Associate for more than 16 years. In this newly created role, Ruesges brings with him decades of Supply Chain, Logistics, Engineering and Automation experience, helping the business create a fully functioning manufacturing facility and warehouse space.

His recognized expertise in manufacturing, particularly in the confectionery industry, will help HARIBO's U.S. business produce approximately 66,000 tons of gummi treats every year and bring more than 400 jobs to the Pleasant Prairie, Wis. community. Having already led the creation, build and success of HARIBO's global headquarters and factory in Grafschaft, Germany, Ruesges will be instrumental in now helping HARIBO of America continue to grow the confectionery category.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the HARIBO of America Team and see our first factory in the U.S. come to life," said Arndt Ruesges, Chief Production Officer, HARIBO of America. "I've been with HARIBO for nearly two decades, and I'm proud of the value we place on quality products and meeting our consumers' needs. Our factory here in the U.S. will allow us to build on our capabilities and get our products to market faster than ever before."

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved HARIBO's preliminary site and operational plans for the factory in May 2019, and the groundbreaking is planned for spring 2020. As the factory in Wisconsin is developing, Ruesges joins the Executive Team alongside HARIBO of America's Chief Operating Officer, Rick LaBerge and Chief Financial Officer, Wes Saber.

"We're grateful to have Arndt on board to not only lead the build of our factory, but also oversee and advise on everything it takes to set us up for success to manufacture confectionery products with excellence," said Rick LaBerge, Chief Operating Officer, HARIBO of America.

Ruesges was previously Managing Director, Production/Supply Chain, for HARIBO in Germany, where he was responsible for leading the build of the company's new headquarters facilities when they moved from Bonn to Grafschaft, Germany. He also led the automation of HARIBO's warehouse in its Grafschaft factory, allowing the warehouse to store and mobilize 100,000 palettes of product, an entirely new capability for the business.

"Arndt is an essential member of our Executive Team, and he brings with him deep-rooted HARIBO knowledge in tandem with a fresh perspective on innovation and progressive approach to production in the U.S.," said Wes Saber, Chief Financial Officer, HARIBO of America.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our beloved Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

1IRi data through April 2019.

SOURCE HARIBO

Related Links

http://www.haribo.com

