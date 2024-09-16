HARIBO Announces Goldbears Wild Berry Officially Joins the U.S. Goldbears Portfolio with Giveaway

First released in 2023 as a limited-time treat, HARIBO brings back Goldbears Wild Berry permanently, celebrating with a nationwide giveaway to 10,000 gummi fans

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO, the creator of the original gummi bear and the world's number one gummi brand, is proud to announce that Goldbears Wild Berry is back and will join the iconic Goldbears portfolio in the U.S. as a permanent item. Following overwhelming fan enthusiasm in 2023 when Goldbears Wild Berry was launched as a limited-time offering, HARIBO has reintroduced the product to its lineup, alongside classic Goldbears, Sour Goldbears and other favorites like Twin Snakes, Starmix, Happy Cherries and Happy Cola. To celebrate, HARIBO is giving away Goldbears Wild Berry coupons to 10,000 lucky fans on September 16 only*.

"We've had overwhelmingly positive fan feedback that Goldbears Wild Berry was a delicious compliment to their already favorite classic Goldbears, and they wanted to be able to get both in stores," said Terry Do, brand manager, HARIBO of America. "We're excited to bring Goldbears Wild Berry back for fans and give them this moment of childlike happiness – that's what drives us. We wanted to take it to the next level and give our existing and new fans a chance to enjoy a bag on us, so be sure to snag yours!"

Goldbears Wild Berry showcases HARIBO fans' love for tasty, fruity flavors. While maintaining the iconic Goldbears shape and bouncy texture, this variety introduces bursts of berry flavors, including Blueberry, Blackberry, Wild Cherry, Strawberry, and Raspberry, offering a delicious twist on the classic treat.

"When people ask where our ideas for gummi innovations come from, the answer is simple: our fans," said Seth Klugherz, vice president of marketing at HARIBO of America. "At HARIBO, we're always listening to the most important voices – the voices of our consumers – to understand what they crave and then deliver the best-tasting, most playful gummies for them to enjoy and share with friends and family."

To celebrate this exciting release, HARIBO is giving 10,000 lucky fans the chance to receive a Goldbears Wild Berry coupon on September 16, 2024 only. Ten grand prize winners will receive exclusive HARIBO-branded merchandise and an assortment of original Goldbears and Goldbears Wild Berry. Fans can claim a Goldbears coupon, redeemable at any local retailer nationwide, and enter for a chance to win the grand prize, by visiting www.haribogoldbearsgiveaway.com. Coupons are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Goldbears Wild Berry is joining a roster of fan favorites like Starmix, Twin Snakes, Happy Cola, Happy Cherries, and many more. Goldbears Wild Berry is available now at retailers nationwide. Follow along for more HARIBO updates coming soon on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.haribo.com .

About HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.), 18 years and older. Void where prohibited. Open only on 09/16/24 until 11:59 p.m. CT or after first 10,000 registrations, whichever occurs first. See Rules at www.haribogoldbearsgiveaway.com for offer & prize details and odds of winning.

Contact: Lauren Triffler

Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

