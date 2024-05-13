AMERICA'S 10 MOST AMAZING SHELTER DOG MAKEOVERS UNLEASHED

– Wahl joins forces with Greater Good Charities and animal advocate Lee Asher to highlight the impact of grooming on dog adoption –

STERLING, Ill., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May marks National Pet Month, and it's a time to celebrate the love and companionship our furry friends bring into our lives; however, let's not forget about the dogs still awaiting their forever homes. With over three million dogs entering shelters every year, adoption remains a critical solution for giving these pets the love and care they deserve. Sadly, due to a lack of resources, a significant number of rescue dogs are deprived of vital grooming which significantly improves their health, happiness and chance of adoption. That's why pet industry leader Wahl and Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, have partnered again for the 13th annual Dirty Dogs Contest. Wahl donated grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide, and they in turn shared amazing Before and After grooming photos — including the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2024.

Animal advocate Lee Asher partners with Wahl to spread awareness about the importance of grooming when it comes to dog adoption. The 13th annual Dirty Dogs Contest awards grants to shelters. Pete is a resilient pup who endured neglect after his owner's tragic passing. Rescued from a backyard, Pete was covered in filth and matting when he was brought to a shelter in Justin, TX, but with grooming and care, his true spirit emerged. Now, Pete is seeking a loving forever home where he can thrive and be cherished.

From now until May 31, 2024, public votes will decide the three top dogs. The organizations affiliated with these dogs will receive a total of $15,000 in monetary grants to further support their efforts — $10,000 will go to the first-place winner!

Visit DirtyDogsContest.com to see amazing makeovers and vote for your favorite.

Wahl is also proud to continue its collaboration with animal advocate Lee Asher to shine a spotlight on the incredible shelter pets and their journeys. A true champion for the cause, Lee Asher is a beacon within the dedicated community of dog enthusiasts. His tireless efforts include traveling the country to spread awareness about the joys of adopting shelter pets, and operating an animal sanctuary where he provides a safe haven for at-risk animals, further demonstrating his unwavering commitment to animal welfare.

"I'm so excited to continue my partnership with Wahl and lend my voice to emphasize the significance of grooming when it comes to getting a dog adopted," Asher expressed. "Grooming isn't just about appearance; it's about nurturing a dog's well-being and personality. With a little grooming and TLC, these shelter dogs can radiate health, happiness, and their unique charm, making them irresistible to their potential forever families."

About the Dirty Dogs Contest

For the last 13 years, Wahl's donation of pet grooming supplies has helped transform hundreds of thousands of dogs and get them ready for adoption. This year over 400 heartwarming makeover stories were submitted to the Dirty Dogs Contest and 10 were chosen as finalists. Visitors to the contest page can see the remarkable journey of each dog, from their initial appearance upon arrival at the shelter or rescue to their stunning transformation post-grooming. Additionally, they have the opportunity to delve into the backgrounds of these remarkable canines and share their favorite stories across social media platforms.

Most importantly, they can vote for one of the Top 10 Dirty Dogs, and the shelter or rescue affiliated with the winning dogs will receive monetary grants to further support their efforts. First place takes home $10,000, second place receives $3,000 and third place earns $2,000. The Dirty Dogs Contest runs until May 31, 2024. To vote for one of these inspirational pups, visit DirtyDogsContest.com; and check back in early-June to see the winners.

For more information on Wahl's complete line of pet products, including grooming tips, visit WahlUSA.com

About Wahl Pet Products

Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

