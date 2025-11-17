AMERICA'S AUTOMOTIVE TRUST ANNOUNCES NEW KEY LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Automotive veteran Joe Jacuzzi named Chief Executive Officer

Founding CEO, David Madeira takes new role at AAT's Board as Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Automotive Trust (AAT) today announced a major new chapter in its history – one that both honors the past and looks boldly toward the future. After 23 years of devoted leadership as Founding CEO, David Madeira will transition to a new role on AAT's Board of Directors as Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives. Succeeding Madeira as new CEO of America's Automotive Trust effective at the start of the new year is Joe Jacuzzi, a former Vice President of General Motors.

As Madeira transitions to this new strategic role, the Trust begins an exciting new era guided by the expertise and passion of Joe Jacuzzi, a respected industry leader whose career has spanned nearly four decades working for various companies around the globe including Audi, Shelby Automobiles, PepsiCo and General Motors to name a few. Known for his visionary approach to leadership, storytelling, and brand development, Jacuzzi brings a deep understanding and passion for both the heritage and future of the automobile.

"I cannot adequately express my excitement that Joe Jacuzzi will assume leadership of America's Automotive Trust this January," said Madeira. "Joe's vast experience in the automotive and other industries, and expertise in marketing and communications will enable the Trust to fulfill its vision of 'honoring the past, celebrating the present, and driving the future' of our automotive culture under his strong leadership. I am honored that Joe believes in the mission of the Trust and as I prepare for my new exciting role focused on strategic initiatives for AAT, I will do all that I can to assist him as he leads the Trust to greater prominence."

"I am honored to join the AAT team," said Jacuzzi. "AAT's mission of promoting trade skills, education, and the celebration of automotive culture are incredibly important to the country. And with the stunning LeMay – America's Car Museum as the crown jewel, I'm very excited to work with the AAT Board, the team, donors and volunteers on continuing to advance their key initiatives and fueling the next generation of automotive enthusiasts."

Under Madeira's stewardship, America's Automotive Trust evolved from a visionary idea into a national institution. What started over two decades ago as a concept for the Harold E. LeMay Museum, David Madeira led the campaign to build what would become LeMay – America's Car Museum. In order to expand the influence of America's Car Museum and help pioneer the future of car culture, David founded America's Automotive Trust in 2016 as a national organization that brings together like-minded organizations that honor the past, celebrate the present, and drive the future of the automotive community.

"Replacing a founding CEO of David's caliber is a very difficult task. His leadership and vision has been exceptional." Said Michael Towers, Chairman of America's Automotive Trust. "Joe brings those same qualities to his new role. Having them working together on the same team is a Chairman's dream come true. With Joe and David working together, an exciting new chapter is opening for AAT."

Joe Jacuzzi transitioning into the CEO role marks an inspiring new moment for AAT and its entities as the organization looks toward the future with major initiatives on the horizon — including leading a once-in-a-lifetime cross country drive across Route 66 at the beginning of the year, as well as the development of a new state of the art robotics center, expanded educational programming for the future generation, and a dynamic lineup of exhibitions and events coming in 2026 and beyond.

About America's Automotive Trust

America's Automotive Trust works to preserve America's automotive heritage and inspire the next generation of enthusiasts and innovators by bringing together like-minded organizations that honor the past, celebrate the present, and drive the future of car culture to make a greater impact. Founding member organizations LeMay – America's Car Museum, RPM Foundation, and premier membership programs Club Auto and Concours Club, as well as our affiliated partners, work together to foster a strong community where any enthusiast can thrive – from the classroom, to careers, to the open road. America's Automotive Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit americasautomotivetrust.org.

