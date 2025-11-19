AMERICA'S AUTOMOTIVE TRUST WELCOMES BRUCE PATTON AS VICE PRESIDENT OF CURATION AND EDUCATION

Former Curator of Savoy Automobile Museum appointed as VP of Curation and Education at LeMay – America's Car Museum

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Automotive Trust is proud to announce the appointment of Bruce Patton as Vice President of Curation and Education for LeMay – America's Car Museum. Patton joins the organization with an impressive multi-decade career in the automotive industry particularly at Bosch. He also has strong knowledge of automotive history and the collector community most recently serving as Curator of Savoy Automobile Museum in Georgia. At Savoy, he led curation of world-class displays celebrating the art and innovation of the automobile, fostering public connection with the stories behind the vehicles and their creators.

In his new role at America's Automotive Trust, Patton will oversee the Museum's exhibition strategy, collection stewardship, and educational programming, helping to advance ACM's mission to preserve automotive heritage and celebrate car culture. Curation of the Collection will also include shaping it for effectiveness in promoting the Trust's national activities.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Bruce join us as our first Vice President for Curation and Education of the Trust," said David Madeira, CEO of America's Automotive Trust. "Bruce's experience, knowledge of the automobile, connections in the industry and collector community will bring us Curatorial leadership at a level we have never enjoyed. Bruce's passion for education prompted us to bring that important department under his stewardship as well. As the Trust undertakes development of a Robotics and Innovation Center at America's Car Museum, Bruce will provide us with the leadership necessary for success."

"I look forward to working with the Curatorial and Education teams in place at America's Automotive Trust to help expand and build on the incredible work that has already been accomplished," said Bruce Patton. "With the assistance of our Board Members and newly appointed CEO Joe Jacuzzi, the future looks very bright for increasing the Museum's reach for expanding the curiosity of our youth through the Robotics and Innovation Center. We will also investigate making slight modifications to our vehicle curation and programming cycles to help promote additional attendance, membership, and support of the Museum."

Bruce will be reporting to recently announced new CEO of America's Automotive Trust Joe Jacuzzi. Under Bruce's leadership, the Museum will continue to expand its programming and showcase new perspectives on automotive artistry, design, and cultural impact — reflecting the institution's national role as a hub for enthusiasts, educators, and families alike.

