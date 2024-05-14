AMERICA'S BEST SUMMER JOB COMPETITION GETS REAL! WITH 18 DAYS LEFT TO APPLY CANDIDATES ARE PULLING OUT ALL THE STOPS

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondering what America's Best Summer Job looks like in 2024? How about $20,000, 30 days of 'work' and visiting 10 iconic American destinations while cruising 3,000 miles coast to coast in a luxury RV?

Outdoorsy posted the position in March and extended the application date to May 31st.

"We’ve been blown away by the response from candidates for America’s Best Summer Job, and we’ve heard a lot of amazing personal stories,” said Outdoorsy Co-Founder Jennifer Young. "It’s going to be legitimately challenging to pick the best finalists and winners, so we really need Americans to get involved and vote for their favourites to help us decide.”

Did you say $20,000? And 3000 miles?

Yes, the winner(s) will spend 30 days this summer adventuring across the U.S. in the RV of their choice, stopping at up to 10 iconic national parks along the way. They'll score a $20,000 prize in addition to a stipend for food and travel expenses. That works out to roughly $150 an hour, making it one of America's best-paid temp positions.

What do they have to do for $20k?

The 'job'? Create an active blog or vlog along the way to document the epic road trip and all the thrills, spills and chills along the way.

Who is doing this?

Just in time for a summer when RVing is poised to be the vacation of choice for millions of Americans, Outdoorsy, the world's largest RV rental marketplace, is celebrating the season by launching a coast-to-coast competition to award America's Best Summer Job.

How does the competition work?

Any American individual or couple who are 18 to 80+ can apply with a simple 60-90 second video explaining why they and their family - however they define it - should be hired to go on the epic road adventure. Apply for America's Best Summer Job here: Outdoorsy.com/bestsummerjob



Applicants will rally friends, family and community for votes through their own social media channels and creative outlets. Votes will be counted and displayed online in the contest's entry page: Outdoorsy.com/bestsummerjob



The top 6 entries (based on votes) will be announced as contest finalists on June 12, 2024. All finalists will further push for votes and appear in their local media to harness hometown support to vote for their entry online before the winner is announced on June 21, 2024 .



Outdoorsy will choose a winning candidate from the finalists based 40% on the interview, along with the following criteria:



20% Creativity

20% Technical ability

20% 'X' factor

Then they get 'on the road'

The successful candidate(s) will begin their trip in July or August of 2024 (depending on their availability) and will spend the next 30 days blogging or vlogging about their experiences as they journey to 10 of America's most iconic national parks.

Who's applied so far?

There's been many incredible stories from applicants so far like:

Beverly Morris from Austin, TX. The vivacious grandmother is single-handedly raising 6 grandchildren on her own, and hasn't had a vacation in years.

OR

Charles and Allie - 'the Trippy's' - who, along with their daughter Remy and two dogs, have been documenting their lives every day for the past 15 years. After Charles was diagnosed with a brain tumour and went through many treatments, the Trippy's have decided to 'never live life with any regrets' and travel as much as possible as a family.

OR

India Tate , a single mom from Georgia who is on a mission to inspire other single mothers to travel with their young children.

Hold on, is the prize really $20k for only 30 days on the road? Yes. We are going to hire someone or someone(s) with a huge personality and social media skills to document their epic coast-to-coast adventure.

Americans will determine the best of the best by voting for their favorite candidate here: Outdoorsy.com/bestsummerjob

Full contest rules and regulations can be found here.

