Americas Cardroom Records $1.3M Prize Pool in $25K Buy-In Tournament as High Five Series Continues

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Americas Cardroom

Apr 21, 2026, 08:47 ET

SAN JOSE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom reported results from its highest buy-in online poker tournament to date, alongside strong turnout across its High Five tournament series and Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments.

The $25,000 + $500 "Phil's Puff & Bluff" tournament drew 53 entrants and generated a prize pool of $1,325,000. AlwaysWithNuts won the event, earning $371,000. OutFoxenYou finished second with $265,000, followed by Iauspicious with $212,000.

The $5,000 + $200 "Blunt Special" tournament drew 113 entrants and generated a $565,000 prize pool. ImWinninAnyway won the event, earning $127,125.

"We wanted to create something that truly pushed the limits of what online tournament poker could look like," said Phil Nagy, CEO of Americas Cardroom. "The response to the Highest Five—and especially the $25K—shows there's a real appetite for nosebleed action."

Day 1C of the $8 Million GTD NLH Venom Mystery Bounty tournament recorded 779 entries, contributing $2,064,350 to the prize pool. Ninety-four players advanced to Day 2.

Day 1A of the $2 Million GTD PLO Venom Mystery Bounty tournament recorded 189 entries, with 23 players advancing.

The $109 "Moneymaker Reefer" tournament drew 496 entries to meet its $350,000 guarantee. RiverNutzzz won the event, earning $55,228.95.

The Highest Five series introduces two high-stakes tournaments per day with buy-ins ranging from $5,200 to $25,500, alongside 10 daily High Five events.

Additional events, including further Venom flights and leaderboard competitions, are scheduled to continue throughout the series.

About Americas Cardroom
Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:
Adam Neal
ACR Pros Manager
Email: [email protected] 
Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

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