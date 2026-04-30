Americas Cardroom's Dual Venom Series Crowns Champions

Mystery Bounty Tournaments Deliver Global NLH & PLO Showdowns

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom has concluded its latest Venom tournaments, with both No-Limit Hold'em and Pot-Limit Omaha events exceeding guaranteed prize pools.

The NLH event generated $8,082,500 from 3,233 entries, surpassing its $8 million guarantee. The PLO event produced $2,177,500 from 871 entries, exceeding its $2 million guarantee.

KYOBLUK won the NLH tournament, earning $532,918 after a final table deal. The largest bounty prize of $555,000 was claimed by Rybka1294. KevinParcoeur finished second with $453,040 plus an additional $219,780 bounty.

Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker reached the final table and finished ninth.

"The Venom continues to raise the bar for online tournaments, proving once again how global and competitive the game has become," said Moneymaker. "I was truly proud to make a deep run in a field this tough."

In the PLO event, 4m4nhasnonforme earned $210,315 for first place, while MatasSembolas secured the largest bounty prize of $200,000.

The Venom series debuted in 2019 and continues to generate strong participation and prize pools, including a record-setting cryptocurrency payout in its inaugural event.

About Americas Cardroom

Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom