Americas Cardroom's OSS Schedule Highlights Three Main Events This Sunday

The $20 million guaranteed tournament series is off to a strong start

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom's Online Super Series (OSS) is underway with more than $20 million guaranteed across 171 events scheduled through Monday, May 25.

The online poker tournament series includes buy-ins ranging from $5.50 to $2,650.

Three marquee Main Events begin this Sunday, May 17, with Day 1A flights scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET.

The events include:

$1,500,000 GTD with a $2,650 buy-in

$1,500,000 GTD with a $1,050 buy-in

$1,000,000 GTD with a $215 buy-in

The three Main Events will then continue with Day 1B flights on Sunday, May 24 before concluding with Day 2 play on Monday, May 25.

"The OSS has big guarantees, a full schedule of events, and opportunities for players at every level," said Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker. "This Sunday is a massive day with three major Main Events getting started and plenty of prize money up for grabs."

Leaderboard races are also underway with $30,500 in total prizes available across High and Low divisions.

UNLUKYDUCK82 currently leads the Low Leaderboard standings, while VASORTFLAM leads the High Leaderboard.

Americas Cardroom is also hosting a $1,000,000 guaranteed Main Multi-Flight tournament with a $630 buy-in, along with Mystery Bounty events carrying guarantees of $750,000, $150,000, and $75,000.

A $66 buy-in Main Event with a $250,000 guarantee is scheduled for Sunday, May 24 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

About Americas Cardroom

Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom