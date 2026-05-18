Conor O'Driscoll Captures Consecutive EPT Titles in Monte Carlo

ACR Team Online member delivers big results on back-to-back days.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Team Online member Conor O'Driscoll won two European Poker Tour events on consecutive days during the 2026 EPT Monte Carlo series.

O'Driscoll first claimed victory in the €1,100 NLHE Single Re-Entry tournament, topping a field of 307 entries to earn €60,290 from the €294,720 prize pool and secure his first PokerStars spade trophy.

The following day, the Irish poker professional added another title after winning the €2,100 Hyper Turbo Freezeout for €38,000.

"Bought in for my second bullet for 40bb and managed to spin up a stack. Played some nice hands and managed to win a few flips," O'Driscoll said.

Entering Day 2 of the first event among the chip leaders, O'Driscoll maintained momentum throughout the tournament.

"I bagged double average and was feeling very confident going into Day 2 — 3/39 and already in the money."

A key hand occurred with 18 players remaining when O'Driscoll survived a three-way all-in against Jamie Dwan.

"Jamie opened the button with 20bb, I shoved K-J from the small blind and the big blind came along. The big blind had pocket sixes and Jamie had pocket nines. The flop came jack-high and we held."

O'Driscoll, known online as "Ccoonnoorr," began playing poker during school before pursuing the game more seriously while attending university.

After overcoming some difficult stretches, he broke through in 2020 by winning more than $350,000 online and establishing himself as a successful tournament player and streamer.

Now competing under the ACR Poker banner, O'Driscoll has accumulated more than $1 million in live tournament earnings.

About ACR Poker

ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, ACR Poker provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

ACR Team Online Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom