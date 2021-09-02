America's Community Gardens Step Up Fight to End Food Insecurity With Burpee Donation of 11 Million Vegetable Seeds

WARMINSTER, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding America®, the nation's largest hunger relief organization, has partnered for the first time with Burpee Gardening to help spur action to end food insecurity in America. The 145-year-old Pennsylvania-based seed and plant company, which championed the successful "Victory Gardens" program during World Wars I and II, will donate some 11 million vegetable seeds to Feeding America-affiliated community gardens during September's Hunger Action Month. The donation will ultimately reap fresh produce for distribution to local food banks.

Feeding America Logo

With an estimated one in eight, or 42 million Americans, currently experiencing food insecurity, the seed donation comes at a time when many are forced to choose between basic needs like electricity, childcare, or medicine and feeding their families. Burpee endorses the hunger organization's credo that "FOOD shouldn't be an IMPOSSIBLE CHOICE."

"The pandemic has thrust millions more Americans into a situation where a daily meal is not a given," noted George Ball, chairman, Burpee Gardening. "We view the current challenges as no less significant than those that led to the creation of Victory Gardens during the two world wars when government food rationing along with labor and transportation shortages made home-grown fruits and vegetables a vital necessity and ultimately a source of civic pride. Burpee is proud to once again step up to help drive this critically important initiative from Feeding America."

As part of its role in Hunger Action Month and on Hunger Awareness Day September 17, Burpee Gardening will give 500-1000 vegetable seed packets to community gardens that help support Feeding America partner organizations. Packets include multi-colored carrots, "Buttercrunch" lettuce, summer squash, string beans, "Fourth of July" tomatoes, snow peas, radishes, jalapeno peppers, and more. Since 1876, Burpee's horticulturalists have taken pride in innovating countless varieties of vegetables. For the Feeding America selection, the company promises successful harvests in every growth zone.

"Every community in the country is home to families who face hunger," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "As the pandemic continues to impact so many of our neighbors, we commend Burpee for their partnership and unique commitment to helping people put food on the table."

In a 21st century update to its efforts enabling Victory Gardens, Burpee Gardening will use its popular Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels to spread the word about Hunger Action Month beginning on September 1. Comments, shares, and likes of a series of Burpee/Feeding America posts during the month will trigger donations from the company to community gardens associated with Feeding America's food bank network.

Find your local Feeding America food bank here and ways to participate are listed here.

#hungeractionmonth #hungeractionday #FeedingAmerica #BurpeeGardening

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Burpee Gardening

With a 145-year heritage in the industry, leading seed and plant company Burpee Gardening offers a wide variety of non-GMO products suited for all growing zones in the United States. Formally known as W. Atlee Burpee & Company, Burpee provides its customers with the right seeds and plants for every project including organics, heirlooms, and more. Gardeners can reference Burpee's Garden Guide to access incisive articles packed with horticulturalists' insights and tips on a range of growing topics. Burpee is located in Warminster, Pennsylvania and conducts extensive research at its trial facility, Fordhook Farm. For more information, gardening techniques, recipes, gift cards, and more, visit www.burpee.com.

Burpee Social Channels:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/burpeegardening/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BurpeeGardening/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BurpeeGardening

Media Contact:

Kristen Krikorian

[email protected]

215-674-4900 x1302

SOURCE Burpee Gardening

Related Links

http://www.burpee.com

