America's Fastest Growing E-Bike Brand, Velotric, Unveils Brand New Commuter E-Bike, the Discover 2

This advanced, waterproof electric bike delivers supreme power and comfort while setting unmatched safety standards

CARSON, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotric, America's fastest-growing electric bike brand is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovative e-bike, the Discover 2. This cutting-edge model not only offers exceptional power and comfort but also establishes unparalleled safety standards and boasts full waterproofing capabilities.

Velotric Discover 2

"We are thrilled to introduce the Discover 2, the newest addition to our portfolio, offering unmatched power, comfort, and safety," said Adam Zhang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Velotric. "This innovative bike empowers riders to embark on every journey with increased power and heightened peace of mind while riding on a meticulously crafted machine engineered to last."

Key features of the Discover 2 include:

Unparalleled Performance: A Class 1, 2, and 3 e-bike, the Discover 2 with torque sensor offers supreme power with a 750W motor and 75-mile range. Users can fine-tune their ride with 3 riding modes, and 5 PAS within each, offering 15 power levels.

A Class 1, 2, and 3 e-bike, the Discover 2 with torque sensor offers supreme power with a 750W motor and 75-mile range. Users can fine-tune their ride with 3 riding modes, and 5 PAS within each, offering 15 power levels. Ultimate Comfort: With a deep step-through design, a comfortable seating position, and adjustable stem, the Discover 2 delivers an effortless riding experience. Cruise control also offers enhanced rider convenience.

Exceptionally Safety: The Discover 2 has UL-Certification ( UL 2271 and UL 2849) ensuring unmatched battery safety for riders both on and off the bike. Furthermore, the bike comes fully equipped with Apple's Find My feature.

UL-Certification UL UL Ultra-Waterproof : The Discover 2 boasts an impressive IPX6 (vehicle) and IPX7 (battery) waterproof rating, rarely seen in the e-bike industry.

e-bike Color Options: Unlike most e-bikes on the market, this new Discover model is available in four unique colors - Pine Green, Stone Gray , Mint, and Cherry Crimson.

e-bikes Premium Quality: Delivering outstanding quality and features, the Discover 2 offers the best value on the market.

Industry-Leading Team: The makers of Discover 2 are led by industry veterans with experience at brands like Lime, Giant, and Trek, Velotric's highly skilled team is dedicated to innovation and excellence.

Velotric's In-House Production: Velotric designs and manufactures all its e-bike models in-house, ensuring superior quality control and modernization with a proprietary drive system and over 42 design, engineering, and software patents.

Velotric e-bike Extensive Dealer Network: With 1000+ dealers and 20+ in-house service team members, Velotric provides top customer service.

This new Discover 2 Electric Bike is now available for $1,699 on VelotricBike.com, which also has additional information about the brand.

About Velotric

Guided by Lime's hardware co-founder, Adam Zhang, Velotric comprises exceptional talents from renowned brands such as Lime, Giant, Specialized, and Decathlon. Velotric firmly believes that electric bikes should embody elegance, style, high performance, reliability, safety, and affordability. Our vision is to create a more streamlined and expressive e-bike experience, providing riders with the exhilaration of the open road without any stress or anxiety. Velotric stands as the pioneer in offering an e-bike that is not only simple to use but also ensures a comfortable ride, outstanding performance, reliable quality, and superior style and fashion. For more company information, please visit www.velotricbike.com.

