Velotric Sets New Standards in the Electric Bike Industry with Unparalleled Safety, Performance, and Affordability

CARSON, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotric, the fastest-growing electric bike brand in America, is quickly becoming a trailblazer in the industry with its cutting-edge blend of safety, performance, and affordability. Since the brand's debut in 2022, Velotric has experienced remarkable success with impressive year-over-year growth rates in both unit sales at 166% and net sales at 133%. Yet, Velotric is not merely disrupting the electric bike market; it's setting an unprecedented standard.

Setting it apart from competitors, all Velotric electric bike models and batteries have obtained Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Certifications, ensuring their units meet strict safety and quality standards set by UL. Additionally, these bikes have undergone rigorous 150% overload tests, surpassing the ISO 4210 standard, thus emphasizing Velotric's unwavering commitment to safety.

"Our mission is to redefine the industry by delivering electric bikes that prioritize safety and performance, while being affordable, making us the only brand on the market that offers all three of these attributes," said Adam Zhang, Velotric Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer.

Driving Velotric's success is a team with unparalleled industry experience and expertise. The background of their product team has been in leading product development and engineering for esteemed brands like Lime, Giant, Trek, and REI, ensures that quality and safety remain top priorities. Velotric has a proprietary drive system and frame designed in-house for optimal performance and efficiency, as well as holds 40 patents covering utility models, appearance designs, and software copyrights.

Safety and innovation are the cornerstones of Velotric's philosophy. Setting a new safety benchmark, Velotric electric bikes feature IPX6 Grade Vehicle and IPX7 Battery ratings, making them completely waterproof and resilient in various weather conditions and terrain, which is unlike most electric bikes on the market. Furthermore, Velotric's extensive dealer network of over 500 bike dealers and an in-house service team guarantee top-notch customer service, ensuring that every Velotric rider has a seamless experience from purchase to maintenance to customer service.

Velotric continues to be committed to pushing the boundaries of electric bike technology and eagerly anticipates their exciting expansion into different e-bike categories scheduled for this Spring 2024.

About Velotric

Guided by Lime's hardware co-founder, Adam Zhang, Velotric comprises exceptional talents from renowned brands such as Lime, Giant, Specialized, and Decathlon. Velotric firmly believes that electric bikes should embody high performance, safety, and affordability. Velotric's vision is to create a more streamlined and expressive e-bike experience, providing riders with the exhilaration of the open road without any stress or anxiety. Velotric stands as the pioneer in offering an e-bike that is not only simple to use but also ensures a comfortable ride, outstanding performance, reliable quality, and superior design. For more company information, please visit www.velotricbike.com.

