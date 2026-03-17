America's Favorite Pizza Chain: Marco's Pizza Ranks No. 1 in Limited-Service Pizza Category*

Uncompromising Ingredients, Bold Flavor, and Operational Excellence Drive Top Guest Ratings Nationwide

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, is named America's Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category, according to Nation's Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer™ 2025 data*.

Marco's earned the top ranking in the category with a 54.6% composite top-box rating, reflecting the highest share of recent guests who gave the brand the strongest possible scores across key guest experience attributes including food quality, flavor, and overall satisfaction.

Marco's earned the top ranking in the category with a 54.6% composite top-box rating Post this

The America's Favorite Chain rankings are powered by Technomic Ignite Consumer™, an ongoing, nationally representative consumer research platform that measures how guests interact with and evaluate leading restaurant brands.

"This recognition underscores what our guests tell us every day – that Marco's delivers an exceptional pizza experience rooted in real ingredients, bold flavor, and operational excellence," said Marta DeAguiar, VP of Brand Marketing. "It's also a reflection of the dedication of our franchisees and their team members who bring our brand promise to life in their communities. This recognition inspires us to keep evolving, advancing, and elevating every aspect of the guest experience."

Flavor-First Quality That Guests Recognize

Marco's history is rooted in an uncompromising commitment to quality – an approach that has fueled both guest loyalty and sustained growth. Every pizza begins with dough made fresh in-store daily, sauce crafted from founder Pat Giammarco's original recipe, and its three-cheese blend that is always fresh, never frozen. Premium meats and a wide variety of vegetables complete a flavor-forward menu designed to deliver consistency and crave-ability across every location.

Under the culinary leadership of Chef Kathleen Kennedy, Marco's continues to elevate its menu with guest-driven innovations that deliver bold flavor without adding complexity.

Unique fan favorites like Pepperoni Bread – layered with crispy shredded pepperoni and finished with signature Romesan seasoning – and Chocolate CinnaSquares® made with Ghirardelli® chocolate consistently resonate with guests. The brand's acclaimed Magnifico® lineup, including the Triple Pepperoni Magnifico, Ultimate Magnifico, Pepperoni Magnifico®, Sausage Magnifico, and stand out Hot Honey Magnifico, shows its disciplined approach to innovation, quality, and bold flavor. Alongside past limited-time offerings such as the Margherita Magnifico and Fiery Flavors pizzas and breads, these culinary advances demonstrate Marco's ability to test, learn, and scale winning ideas systemwide.

A Brand Built for Sustainable Growth

With more than 1,200 locations, Marco's continues to expand with intention. This growth is supported by a strong franchisee community, disciplined menu strategy, and a people-first culture centered on quality and consistency.

As Marco's continues its upward trajectory, this industry recognition reinforces the brand's long-term vision: delivering superior guest experiences while building a scalable, resilient system for franchisees.

For more information Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://www.marcos.com/franchising/ or contact Brad Smith at [email protected] or 419-279-5795.

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Other recent accolades include being recognized by QSR as one of the "16 Best Franchise Deals for 2025", ranking No. 50 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 "Franchise 500" ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek's 2025 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*According to Technomic's 2025 America's Favorite Restaurants data, Marco's Pizza secured the top spot in the Limited-Service Pizza category with a 54.6% composite top-box rating, indicating the share of recent guests who gave the brand the highest possible rating for each of the guest experience attributes. Data for America's Favorite Chains comes from Technomic Ignite Consumer, which collects information about how brands impact consumers and how consumers interact with those brands, via online surveys. See here for more information: www.technomic.com/ignite-consumer.

SOURCE Marco's Pizza