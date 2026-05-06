Marco's Pizza Debuts NEW NY Style Pizza, an Ode to a Classic

"Capturing the essence of a true NY Style pizza was our top priority," said Marco's Pizza Chef, Kathleen Kennedy Post this

This new pizza captures the rituals that define the style, featuring an extra-large 16-inch pie cut into six oversized, foldable slices. Each pizza starts with dough made fresh in-store daily, stretched extra thin. Instead of Marco's traditional pizza sauce, our NY Style Pizza features crushed tomatoes, packaged hours after picking, paired with just the right amount of cheese and large-diameter deli-style pepperoni, finished with Marco's signature garlic sauce crust and a sprinkle of parmesan for a perfectly balanced flavor in every bite.

Marco's culinary team studied regional techniques, evaluated ingredient profiles, and spent time touring and learning directly from New York City pizzerias, refining everything from dough structure to sauce composition through more than 50 rounds of testing. As part of this process, the team curated a private tour hosted by renowned pizza expert Scott Wiener of Scott's Pizza Tours, gaining firsthand insight into the history, craftsmanship, and defining characteristics of NY Style pizza. The result – as Scott's first bite confirmed – 'This is a New York slice.'

"Capturing the essence of a true NY Style pizza was our top priority," said Chef Kathleen Kennedy, Director of Culinary Innovation for Marco's Pizza. "From the structure of the dough to the brightness of the crushed tomatoes, every detail was thoughtfully developed to deliver that classic, foldable experience people expect from a New York pizzeria."

This introduction builds on Marco's continued investment in menu innovation, focusing on delivering best in class taste and quality with deliciously craveable pizzas and sides for great value. A perfect option to satisfy everyday pizza cravings or to please a crowd, this pizza offers the familiar flavors New York pizza that guests will love. From its hand-made dough to its carefully sourced ingredients, this new pizza reflects the brand's dedication to quality and consistency.

"NY Style pizza is iconic, with appeal that reaches far beyond its roots and synonymous with classic pizza craftsmanship," said Steve Kennedy, Chief Marketing Officer. "With this launch, we saw an opportunity to honor that experience and bring it to more people across the country. It reflects how we continue to innovate our menu—taking what people already love and delivering it with the quality, consistency, and convenience Marco's is known for."

Marco's enters 2026 with a continued focus on scalable growth and franchisee support, targeting 80+ new store openings, expansion into new territories, and ongoing development across both domestic and international markets. This momentum reflects the brand's broader strategy to strengthen its footprint through disciplined expansion while maintaining a commitment to high-quality offerings and operational systems that drive long-term expansion for franchisees and bring Marco's menu to more communities worldwide.

Marco's New York Style Pizza is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide. Guests can order at marcos.com or through the Marco's app.

For more information about Marco's Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download the mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Notably, Marco's was recognized as America's Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category by Nation's Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer 2025 dataꝉꝉ. Other recent accolades include being recognized by QSR as one of the "16 Best Franchise Deals for 2025", ranking No. 50 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 "Franchise 500" ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek's 2025 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*$16.99 in CA, CO and Las Vegas. USE CODE: GETNY. For CA, CO and Las Vegas customers use code: GETNY2. Valid on the NY Style Pizza only for a limited time. Price and participation may vary. No substitutions. Price does not include extras. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Other restrictions may apply. See store or marcos.com for details.

ꝉꝉAccording to Technomic's 2025 America's Favorite Restaurants data, Marco's Pizza secured the top spot in the Limited-Service Pizza category with a 54.6% composite top-box rating, indicating the share of recent guests who gave the brand the highest possible rating for each of the guest experience attributes. Data for America's Favorite Chains comes from Technomic Ignite Consumer, which collects information about how brands impact consumers and how consumers interact with those brands, via online surveys. See here for more information: www.technomic.com/ignite-consumer.

SOURCE Marco's Pizza