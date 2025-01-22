America's Frontier Fund Backs Breakthrough Hypersonic Engine Company Venus Aerospace

Two-hour Global Travel Possible with Investment in New Engine Technology

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Aerospace, a trailblazer in hypersonic engine technology, is excited to announce an investment by America's Frontier Fund (AFF), a premier deep-tech investment firm focused on advancing American technological leadership.

America’s Frontier Fund Backs Venus Aerospace

Founded in 2020, Venus Aerospace has pioneered the world's most efficient hypersonic engines, positioning itself as a leader in the emerging hypersonic economy. Capable of speeds up to 4,600 mph – nearly six times the speed of sound – Venus' revolutionary VDR2 engine has the potential to enable commercial flights from Los Angeles to Tokyo in under two hours.

AFF's investment will accelerate Venus's flight program with hypersonic propulsion and the development of hypersonic propulsion systems, developments that are sure to strengthen U.S. leadership in aerospace, defense, and energy innovation. Later this year, Venus plans to make history with the first atmospheric flight of the RDRE, demonstrating the significant potential for both defense and commercial markets with faster, more efficient, and longer-range vehicles.

"We're thrilled to have America's Frontier Fund join us on our journey," said Sassie Duggleby, CEO and Co-Founder of Venus Aerospace. "AFF's commitment to pioneering technological advancements aligns seamlessly with our mission to enhance American competitiveness in hypersonics. Their deep-tech expertise and proven track record in scaling innovative companies will be invaluable as we work to achieve our goals."

With this new round of funding, Venus aims to advance its cutting-edge VDR2 engine. By integrating RDRE's efficiency with air-augmentation technology capable of 2,000 pounds of thrust, the VDR2 engine will operate at even wider ranges of speeds and altitudes, a feat previously thought impossible until Mach 3.5. The company has a target to ground test the VDR2 later this year.

"AFF's investment in Venus Aerospace underscores our focus on supporting American companies that are revolutionizing industries of the future," said Jordan Blashek, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, AFF. "With recent hypersonic advancements from China and Russia, safeguarding American innovation and securing our industrial base has never been more urgent. Venus Aerospace is poised to redefine hypersonic flight and ensure America's continued leadership in aerospace innovation."

About Venus Aerospace

Since its founding in 2020, Venus Aerospace has emerged as a trailblazer in the development of advanced propulsion technologies. The company's RDRE and VDR2 engines are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in high-speed flight across aviation, space, defense, and beyond.

The Venus RDRE offers unmatched efficiency and compact design, with a variety of applications for both space and defense, while the VDR2 integrates RDRE and ramjet capabilities, delivering the only single-engine solution capable of takeoff to Mach 5+ speeds.

Venus's groundbreaking engine technology will eventually power the Stargazer M4, the world's first Mach 4, reusable commercial aircraft. As the pinnacle of Venus's innovation, Stargazer represents the ultimate realization of their advanced propulsion systems.

About America's Frontier Fund

America's Frontier Fund (AFF) is the leader in building America's innovation capacity for global leadership. Through its venture funds, innovation studios, and strategic partnerships, AFF scales tomorrow's frontier-tech solutions to solve today's global challenges. AFF works in collaboration with the U.S. government and global allies to ensure America remains at the forefront of frontier innovation.

