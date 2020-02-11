'America's Got Talent' Star, Emanne Beasha, Will Headline the 'Night of a Million Dreams Gala' to Support Florida Children

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Better Together will host a Gala where guests will enjoy an exclusive musical performance by young Florida native and America's Got Talent breakout star Emanne Beasha at the second-annual "Night of a Million Dreams Gala," a fundraising event to combat poverty, homelessness, drug addiction, child abuse, and neglect in southwest Florida.



"All kids should be in safe homes, and sometimes people need help to get through hard times," Beasha said. "If my involvement can support families in need, I am honored to help."



This event will take place on March 6, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point in Bonita Springs. Guests will also enjoy dinner, drinks, live entertainment, and the chance to bid on live auction items, including tickets and VIP access to THE PLAYERS Championship, a Tuscany culinary escape, private in-home dining experiences, and more.



"The Southwest Florida community has been incredibly generous in supporting our efforts to strengthen families and keep children safe," commented Megan Rose, Better Together CEO.



"Last year, I was amazed to see so many young families in the room giving so generously to the community they love. The room was filled with laughter, we had a lot of fun, and it exceeded our wildest expectations. We're grateful for all the supporters and volunteers who make our programs a reality for so many vulnerable families."



Better Together is on a mission to keep children out of foster care and families together with services that lift people out of poverty and overcome temporary crisis. The organization is 100% privately funded, and all funds raised will go directly into two programs benefiting hundreds of children and families in southwest Florida:



Better Families: A voluntary, community-driven alternative to foster care that has served over 2,000 vulnerable Florida children and kept 98% of families together.



Better Work: A church-driven job fair program that has served more than 8,000 job seekers in southwest Florida. Two-thirds of job fair attendees get a job interview and 60% receive a job offer on the spot.



Sponsors of the event have included: City Furniture, Driftwood Florist, Estero Life Magazine, Potter Homes, Seminole Casino, Renovations Plus, Exquisite Time Pieces, Restoration Hardware, Golisano Children's Hospital, Hollie T. Photography, Iberia Bank, J. Miller Insurance Group, Taxsavers, and Treasure Seeker Tours.



To attend or sponsor the event, please visit DreamsGala.org or contact Isis LaRose at (239) 470-2733 or Isis@bettertogetherus.org

Find Emanne on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube @emannebeasha or www.emannebeasha.com.

For media inquiries, please contact the Better Together team at media@bettertogetherus.org.

SOURCE Better Together